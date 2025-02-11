TheJakartaPost

Sultan: Pancasila as a mission of peace and universal prosperity

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 11, 2025

Sultan: Pancasila as a mission of peace and universal prosperity (Courtesy of The Regional Representative Council)

o foster interfaith harmony and commemorate the International Day for Human Fraternity, the Center for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC) together with Indonesia's Inter Religious Council (IRC) and the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI) held a celebration marking two United Nations resolutions: World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) and the International Day for Human Fraternity (IDHF).

The event took place at the Nusantara IV Building in Jakarta on Feb 9, 2025, bringing together religious leaders, diplomats, and interfaith organizations to strengthen solidarity and global peace. Participants received messages from Pope Francis and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif via video, while Indonesian religious figures offered prayers for a more peaceful world.

DPD RI Chairman Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin highlighted that the event embodied the spirit of human fraternity, as championed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb. He noted that discrimination, intolerance and ethnic violence continue to threaten global peace.

"As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized, our duty—especially as religious leaders—is to promote dialogue and prevent division. We must eradicate hatred before it spreads further," he stated.

Sultan stressed Indonesia’s commitment to upholding human rights and dignity to foster a just and peaceful global order. As a diverse nation, Indonesia has a strong foundation for harmony. Despite having the world's largest Muslim population, Indonesia is not an Islamic state but a nation that upholds divine values, humanity and social justice.

"Indonesia’s national ideology, Pancasila, is a unique consensus embracing divinity, unity, humanity, democracy and social justice," he said, underscoring the importance of religious leaders in maintaining social stability amid global challenges such as geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters and climate change.

He cited both the Quran and the Bible in advocating for unity: "The Quran states, 'Indeed, Allah commands justice and good conduct' (An-Nahl 16:90), while the Bible teaches, 'Love your neighbor as yourself' (Matthew 22:39). These values guide us in fostering harmony."

Quoting Indonesia’s founding president Soekarno, he reminded Indonesians to embrace their cultural identity while practicing their faith. "Soekarno said, 'If you are Hindu, do not become Indian; if Muslim, do not become Arab; if Christian, do not become Jewish. Stay Indonesian with our rich cultural heritage.'"

The event concluded with an interfaith cultural performance, symbolizing peace through art. "In a world rife with conflict and economic exploitation, we need a moral compass rooted in tolerance and cooperation. Peace and prosperity can only be achieved through unity," Sultan concluded.

