DPD Chair Praises Warmth, Inclusiveness of Gerindra's 17th Anniversary Event

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, February 16, 2025

DPD Chair Praises Warmth, Inclusiveness of Gerindra's 17th Anniversary Event (Photo courtesy of DPD RI)

R

egional Representatives Council (DPD) Chairman Sultan B. Najamuddin expressed appreciation for the warm, inclusive atmosphere of the Gerindra Party’s 17th anniversary celebration on Feb. 15 at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java.

The positive ambiance boded well for the administration of President Prabowo Subianto and the future of Indonesia’s democracy, he said: "For the first time, a political party’s anniversary was celebrated inclusively, involving all elements of the nation. This is a commendable step.”

Sultan highlighted the distinctive characteristics of Indonesian democracy compared to that of liberal Western countries. "President Prabowo emphasized that our democracy is rooted in family values. There is a sense of brotherhood and unity, which sets Indonesia apart," he added.

The DPD chair, a former youth activist, also emphasized that Indonesia’s democracy was based on Pancasila, which fostered a spirit of togetherness. "As President Prabowo said in his speech, we are all family. As a nonpartisan leader of the DPD, I feel honored by the invitation from the Gerindra chairman [to attend this event]."

Sultan also congratulated Prabowo on his reelection as the party’s chair and chief patron for 2025-2030, describing him as a true patriot and dedicated politician.


"I hope Gerindra continues to grow stronger and more innovative in realizing the vision of a just and prosperous Indonesia, particularly in supporting the strategic programs of President Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming," he said.

