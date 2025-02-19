Ramadan at The Langham offers journey of flavor for togetherness

T he Langham, Jakarta invites guests to cherish the special traditions of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a curated selection of dining experiences, blending Indonesia’s culinary heritage with global flavors.

The Langham’s renowned restaurants have crafted a series of exquisite gastronomic experiences, each offering a unique interpretation of Ramadan dining for perfect iftar gatherings and sahur.

Tom’s by Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens presents an indulgent iftar buffet that harmonizes Indonesia’s culinary traditions with global influences. For Rp 688,000++ per person, diners can savor a selection of hot and cold takjil, appetizers, soups, main courses, salads and desserts crafted to perfection, as well as grill and carving stations.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant flavors of Morocco and France, ALICE presents its first-ever semi-buffet iftar experience at Rp 588,000++ per person. To break their fast, guests can enjoy exquisite delights, from live stations and grilled fare to a wide takjil and dessert selection, while main courses are served à la carte in a refined selection of traditional Moroccan dishes and contemporary creations.

Guests looking to break their fast in a less traditional setting can opt for the enchanting atmosphere of T’ang Court. For Rp 1,388,000++ per person, they will be invited to take a Cantonese culinary journey through a specially crafted three-course set menu for Ramadan, complemented by mesmerizing views of the Jakarta skyline.

Embracing the Japanese concept of famiresu (family restaurant), which brings families together, Morimoto presents a sharing set menu at Rp 528,000++ per person. The thoughtfully curated iftar menu includes a Takjil Trolley and features Maki Rolls, Beef Negimiyaki, Seafood Gyoza and dates. Main courses include family favorites like Salmon Furikake, Nabeyaki and Mabo Dofu, to end on a sweet note with Pistachio Milk Cake, Pomelo Sago and Sliced Fruit Kushi.

Langham, Jakarta also presents two exclusive Ramadan hampers to celebrate the season of generosity and gratitude.

Guests can choose between two gift hampers: the Eid Hamper consists of four jars of gourmet cookies, a rich Lapis Legit cake and decadent chocolate-covered Medjol dates with assorted fillings, while the Raya Hamper offers four jars of premium cookies, including favorites like Nastar and Kaasstangels.

These delectable hampers are available from Rp 888,000++, with purchases of five or more eligible for discounts of up to 20 percent.