Six Singaporean brands to make Jakarta debut at Nova Now

N ova Now, the brainchild of leading Singaporean venture-building company Louken, is set to make its grand debut in Jakarta, bringing six of Singapore’s hottest lifestyle brands to the archipelago.

Presented as a pop-up gallery, this year’s edition of Nova Now takes the theme of #NowOrNova, and will take place at the main atrium of Senayan City Mall from Feb. 27 to March 2.

The event will serve as the debut launchpad for collectible specialist Mighty Jaxx, lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny, bedding company Epitex and fashion labels GINLEE Studio, GRAYE and Young Hungry Free in the Indonesian market.

Attendees can expect to see unique collaborations between the Singaporean brands and well-known local labels.

The Paper Bunny teamed up with Donut of Curiosity to introduce an exclusive menu featuring the TPB x Donut collaboration flavor, available only at the pop-up.

GINLEE, known for its signature hand-molded diagonal pleats, will be holding an exclusive trunk show at Dailah Sajian Nusantara, on Feb. 24.

GRAYE will launch a collaboration with Indonesian label SukkhaCitta, featuring a hand-dyed set that blends GRAYE’s innovative digital design process with SukkhaCitta’s ethical craftsmanship, with all profits to be donated back to Rumah SukkhaCitta Foundation.

Epitex, known for its quality bedding products, will partner with Indonesian home and furnishing brand Theory of Living.

Mighty Jaxx, with a mission to supercharge future culture globally, will be bringing an exciting lineup of collectibles from the most popular IPs, including One Piece, Sanrio and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Young Hungry Free, already familiar to Indonesians through its e-commerce presence, is making its physical event debut at Nova Now.

In addition, the gallery will feature interactive art installations including an immersive entrance tunnel and multiple photo opportunities, while the physical retail showcase is supported with programs including family-friendly activities, complimentary skin analysis and a color analysis talk show.

Entry to the event is free with registration through Nova Now’s ticketing partner JKTGO, with visitors receiving an exclusive goodie bag while supplies last.