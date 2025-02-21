TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Six Singaporean brands to make Jakarta debut at Nova Now

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Six Singaporean brands to make Jakarta debut at Nova Now Courtesy of Nova Now

N

ova Now, the brainchild of leading Singaporean venture-building company Louken, is set to make its grand debut in Jakarta, bringing six of Singapore’s hottest lifestyle brands to the archipelago.

Presented as a pop-up gallery, this year’s edition of Nova Now takes the theme of #NowOrNova, and will take place at the main atrium of Senayan City Mall from Feb. 27 to March 2.

The event will serve as the debut launchpad for collectible specialist Mighty Jaxx, lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny, bedding company Epitex and fashion labels GINLEE Studio, GRAYE and Young Hungry Free in the Indonesian market.

Attendees can expect to see unique collaborations between the Singaporean brands and well-known local labels.

The Paper Bunny teamed up with Donut of Curiosity to introduce an exclusive menu featuring the TPB x Donut collaboration flavor, available only at the pop-up.

GINLEE, known for its signature hand-molded diagonal pleats, will be holding an exclusive trunk show at Dailah Sajian Nusantara, on Feb. 24.

GRAYE will launch a collaboration with Indonesian label SukkhaCitta, featuring a hand-dyed set that blends GRAYE’s innovative digital design process with SukkhaCitta’s ethical craftsmanship, with all profits to be donated back to Rumah SukkhaCitta Foundation.

Epitex, known for its quality bedding products, will partner with Indonesian home and furnishing brand Theory of Living.

Mighty Jaxx, with a mission to supercharge future culture globally, will be bringing an exciting lineup of collectibles from the most popular IPs, including One Piece, Sanrio and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Young Hungry Free, already familiar to Indonesians through its e-commerce presence, is making its physical event debut at Nova Now.

In addition, the gallery will feature interactive art installations including an immersive entrance tunnel and multiple photo opportunities, while the physical retail showcase is supported with programs including family-friendly activities, complimentary skin analysis and a color analysis talk show.

Entry to the event is free with registration through Nova Now’s ticketing partner JKTGO, with visitors receiving an exclusive goodie bag while supplies last.

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Related Articles

Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic

SCOP3 Group Solidifies Position as Leading Luxury PR Agency with New Partnerships

Indonesia rallies support from Singaporean businesses during 2024 ISBF

IPhone ends Samsung's 12-year run as world's top smartphone seller

Singaporean man earlier suspected of COVID-19 buried in Batam

Related Article

Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic

SCOP3 Group Solidifies Position as Leading Luxury PR Agency with New Partnerships

Indonesia rallies support from Singaporean businesses during 2024 ISBF

IPhone ends Samsung's 12-year run as world's top smartphone seller

Singaporean man earlier suspected of COVID-19 buried in Batam

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Utama Spice: Pouring tradition, community and wellness into every bottle
.
Front Row

Sudamala Resort, Seraya embraces renewable energy with installation of solar power plant

.
Front Row

The Apurva Kempinski Bali unveils ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ campaign for 2025

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Editorial

Diversity within unity
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrest Hasto who is named suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Toyota eyes Indonesia as Global South manufacturing hub, Hashim says
Politics

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
Europe

Pope had a good night, got up and had breakfast, Vatican says
Asia & Pacific

Australia concerned over China navy 'live fire' drills off east coast
Companies

OJK strips state-owned insurer Jiwasraya of business license
Economy

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies
Academia

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.