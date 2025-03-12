DPD chairman Sultan B. Najamudin receives Vietnam’s secretary-general To Lam

C hairman of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI), Sultan B. Najamudin, welcomed Vietnam’s Communist Party secretary-general To Lam for a courtesy visit at the DPD RI office in Senayan on Tuesday.

Najamudin praised the diplomatic achievements of President Prabowo Subianto and Lam, which have elevated Indonesia-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Indonesia and Vietnam share a similar historical path. Both nations stand firmly against colonialism and imperialism," he told reporters on Tuesday.

He emphasized the need to support the political will of both leaders in strengthening cooperation across various sectors, including politics, the economy, defense, security, education and scientific exchanges.

Najamudin hopes the strategic partnership will contribute to key government programs, particularly food and energy self-sufficiency, free nutritious meals and downstream industrialization efforts.

He also commended Lam’s progressive diplomatic vision and problem-solving approach, which benefits both nations.

“He is a key figure behind Vietnam’s impressive economic progress. God willing, President Prabowo will soon make a reciprocal visit to Hanoi,” he said.

At the legislative level, the DPD, along with the House of Representatives and People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), remains committed to fostering political cohesion with Vietnam’s National Assembly.

"We fully support diplomatic initiatives and policies that bring about positive impacts on both Indonesian and Vietnamese societies," Najamudin concluded.