Europe on Screen 2025 marks 25th edition with celebration of inclusivity

T he European Union’s Europe on Screen (EoS) made a lively return for 2025, marking its 25th edition and reaffirming its position as the longest-running foreign film festival in Indonesia.

Held from June 13 to 22, EoS 2025 is held across seven major cities across Indonesia: Jakarta, Bandung, Denpasar, Medan, Surabaya and Sidoarjo in East Java, as well as Yogyakarta.

This year’s program features 55 films spanning a broad spectrum of genres and themes from 27 European countries, with over 50 percent of this year’s films directed by women, many of them debut works.

EoS 2025 opened with Circusboy (Zirkuskind), an 85-minute docu-drama from Germany directed by Julia Lemke and Anna Koch. The film was an Official Selection for the World Showcase at Hot Docs 2025 and received a Special Mention Prize for Best Film in the Generation Kplus section at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival.

A key highlight of this year’s festival is the participation of Irish filmmaker Brian Durnin, director of Spilt Milk (2024). He attended post-screening Q&A sessions in Jakarta, Surabaya and Yogyakarta from June 13 to 14, as well as leading a filmmaking workshop titled “How to Make a Good Children's Film” on June 13 at GoetheHaus Jakarta.

In addition, EoS 2025 marked the premiere of three short films developed through the EoS Short Film Pitching Project (SFPP) 2024. The winning projects, Tutup Hari Kiamat (Closed on the Last Day) by Dzauqy F. Ilham, The Sadness is Not Over Yet by Tanzilal Azizie and Wali (The Guardian) by Rayhan Syafiq Renaldi and Septa Yudhistira, were awarded funding and given nearly a year of production time following their selection last year.

Come join the festivities! All EoS 2025 film screenings are free of charge and open to the public, with tickets available at each venue one hour before the scheduled screening.