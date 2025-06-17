TheJakartaPost

Europe on Screen 2025 marks 25th edition with celebration of inclusivity

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 17, 2025 Published on Jun. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-06-17T10:52:38+07:00

Europe on Screen 2025 marks 25th edition with celebration of inclusivity (Courtesy of Europe on Screen)

T

he European Union’s Europe on Screen (EoS) made a lively return for 2025, marking its 25th edition and reaffirming its position as the longest-running foreign film festival in Indonesia.

Held from June 13 to 22, EoS 2025 is held across seven major cities across Indonesia: Jakarta, Bandung, Denpasar, Medan, Surabaya and Sidoarjo in East Java, as well as Yogyakarta.

This year’s program features 55 films spanning a broad spectrum of genres and themes from 27 European countries, with over 50 percent of this year’s films directed by women, many of them debut works.

EoS 2025 opened with Circusboy (Zirkuskind), an 85-minute docu-drama from Germany directed by Julia Lemke and Anna Koch. The film was an Official Selection for the World Showcase at Hot Docs 2025 and received a Special Mention Prize for Best Film in the Generation Kplus section at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival.

A key highlight of this year’s festival is the participation of Irish filmmaker Brian Durnin, director of Spilt Milk (2024). He attended post-screening Q&A sessions in Jakarta, Surabaya and Yogyakarta from June 13 to 14, as well as leading a filmmaking workshop titled “How to Make a Good Children's Film” on June 13 at GoetheHaus Jakarta.

In addition, EoS 2025 marked the premiere of three short films developed through the EoS Short Film Pitching Project (SFPP) 2024. The winning projects, Tutup Hari Kiamat (Closed on the Last Day) by Dzauqy F. Ilham, The Sadness is Not Over Yet by Tanzilal Azizie and Wali (The Guardian) by Rayhan Syafiq Renaldi and Septa Yudhistira, were awarded funding and given nearly a year of production time following their selection last year.

Come join the festivities! All EoS 2025 film screenings are free of charge and open to the public, with tickets available at each venue one hour before the scheduled screening.

For more details including screening schedules, visit the official website at www.europeonscreen.org.

More in Front Row

 View more
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and his office's International Trade Negotiations Director General Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono attend a press conference in Jakarta on June 13, 2025
Economy

RI sees no further need to send delegation to US for trade talks
A screen at the lobby of Cipto Mangunkusumo Central General Hospital (RSCM) in Jakarta shows pictures of the telerobotic surgery to remove cyst from a patient's kidney on Aug. 30, 2024. The lead doctor in the procedure, urological surgeon Ponco Birowo, led the surgery from Denpasar, Bali, while the patient was at the surgeon theater in Jakarta.
Editorial

Risky insurance reform
President Prabowo Subianto and his ministers attend the annual leaders’ retreat with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his delegation at the Parliament House in Singapore on June 16, 2025. It is the highest-level meeting between Indonesia and Singapore, and the first for both recently inaugurated leaders.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore hail new era in bilateral ties

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul
Europe

France shuts Israeli weapons booths at Paris Air Show
Weekend Five

Cocktails on a budget: DIY drinks to make at home
Asia & Pacific

Thai Airways gets court approval to exit bankruptcy plan
Americas

G7 urges Iran de-escalation as Trump makes hasty summit exit
Economy

World bank approves $2b financing for RI development
Academia

Political changes don’t weaken the case for green business
Politics

Indonesia to get A400M aircraft in November, waiting for H145M choppers
