Wahana Visi Indonesia and SGI Donates Digital Devices To Schools in North Jakarta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 19, 2025 Published on Sep. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-09-19T11:24:28+07:00

(Courtesy of Wahana Visi Indonesia) (Courtesy of Wahana Visi Indonesia)

W

ahana Visi Indonesia (WVI) once again is running their educational SGI Dream Class initiative in collaboration with Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI).

Meant to increase the quality of education in Jakarta schools, the program focuses on providing support through distributing digital devices. 

An ongoing program initiated in 2022, this fourth iteration has involved donating devices to three schools in the North Jakarta area, and has impacted over 5096 students across the city.

“We truly appreciate SGI’s commitment to supporting our efforts in creating a holistic and meaningful life for these kids through education.” Yonathan Prasha, Program Manager at Wahana Visi Indonesia, explained.

Adding that WVI also extends their appreciation towards the Indonesian government, participating schools, teachers and students who act as collaborators that ultimately are responsible for the maintenance of the donated devices.

“Our hope is that this equipment will have a sustainable impact that strengthens the learning experience of students.” Yonathan says.

A shared endeavor with the North Jakarta Education Sub-agency as well as the heads of education implementation at the sub-district level of Jakarta, their involvement helped fund WVI with the recommendations for schools in need of digital devices.

“We’re grateful for both WVI’s and SGI’s help. The government has allocated funds for education, but the distribution of facilities like digital devices is still quite limited. We hope that with these donations, schools can better guide students to reach their full potential, especially in the national computer-based assessment (ANBK), said Muhaeri, Acting Head of Elementary School of the North Jakarta Education Sub-Department 2.

Sanghoon Oh, Chief Officer of Jakarta Representative Office, Seoul Guarantee Insurance, shared that ”SGI Dream Class is our form of contribution towards the growth and development of Indonesian children. We believe that students are the future of Indonesia, so creating an environment that’s conducive with proper facilities is critical to build the country.”

Meant to level up the skills of both teachers and students in accessing and harnessing digital technology, the program recognizes that there are still many challenges faced by this sector.

On the educator side, many practitioners still do not have the proper digital literacy skills to keep up in the 21st century. This issue is caused by the lack of integrated training, limited infrastructure, low morale, and minimal support.

This leads to difficulties for teachers to design educational plans that effectively integrate technology, a problem which is especially prevalent in remote areas with limited tech access. Practical training that focuses on digital literacy integration in prospective teacher curriculums is key in improving on this competency.

While on the student side, limited access to digital facilities both at home and school also hampers their mastery over digital literacy. Optimally, students in this digital age should be able to master critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration skills both offline and online. Which means that the strengthening of digital literacy on the teacher side will in turn improve student competency.

