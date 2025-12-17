TheJakartaPost

More than a promise: Universitas Terbuka earns ‘Informative’ rating for transparency

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 17, 2025

(Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka) (Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka)

U

niversitas Terbuka (UT) has earned the highest “Informative” rating at the 2025 Public Information Transparency Awards organized by the Central Information Commission (KIP) of the Republic of Indonesia, a recognition that reflects a significant transformation in UT’s information governance.

Held at the Birawa Assembly Hall at Hotel Bidakara Jakarta, on Dec. 15, 2025, the ceremony was attended by Adrian Sutawijaya, UT's Vice Rector for Finance, Resources, and General Affairs, to accept the award on behalf of the ⁠UT Rector.

In a statement, UT noted that the Informative rating placed it among nationwide state universities with the strongest performance in public information transparency.

The rating is granted to public institutions that consistently uphold the principles of transparency, accountability and public participation as mandated by Law No. 14/2008 on public information disclosure.

This achievement is particularly meaningful for UT, as it was attained only in the university’s second year of participation in the KIP’s Monitoring and Evaluation (Monev) of Public Information Disclosure initiative. Despite being a relatively new participant, UT demonstrated significant progress and ultimately achieved the highest distinction on par with several other established state universities, and in some cases surpassing them.

This accomplishment underscores a serious and ongoing transformation in UT’s information governance.

Amid growing public demand for fast and easy access to accurate information, UT has embedded transparency into its institutional culture. Transparency is no longer viewed merely as an administrative obligation but as a cornerstone of professional, credible and accountable governance at a state university.

The KIP’s Public Information Disclosure Monev assesses various aspects of information services at public institutions, including the availability and quality of information, handling public information requests and commitment to promoting transparency among its leadership. The process is designed to be measurable, objective, accountable, participatory, transparent and sustainable.

The commission also recognizes UT’s strategic potential in expanding transparency practices in the education sector. With its identity as an open university and its extensive reach through distance education services across Indonesia, UT is deemed well-positioned to promote literacy in information transparency and foster a more transparent and service-oriented bureaucratic culture.

As the state university with the largest student population and a distance learning program that spans the entire archipelago, UT regards information transparency as a necessary fundamental. Access to academic information, administrative services and institutional policies forms an integral part of its efforts to enhance the quality of higher education services.

For UT, the Informative rating is not merely an annual accolade but a reaffirmation of its institutional direction. In response to public expectations for transparency and accountability, UT remains committed to continuously strengthening openness, not only in access to education but also in information governance, as a foundation for public trust and the sustainable quality of higher education services.

