TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia
Second time surrender
Fossil-fuel investments are a fiduciary risk

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia
Second time surrender
Fossil-fuel investments are a fiduciary risk

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Kartini’s spirit lives on: Dewi Priyanti’s journey toward economic independence

The spirit of Kartini lives on today through the simple yet determined steps of women who continue to persevere under all circumstances, including limitations. Modern women are not only brave enough to dream, but also take concrete actions to transform their lives, as well as the lives of their children and families, for the better.economi   

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 20, 2026 Published on Apr. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-04-20T14:13:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani)

T

he spirit of Kartini lives on today through the simple yet determined steps of women who continue to persevere under all circumstances, including limitations. Modern women are not only brave enough to dream, but also take concrete actions to transform their lives, as well as the lives of their children and families, for the better.

This inspiring story is reflected in the life of Dewi Priyanti, a woman from Solo who migrated to Jakarta in pursuit of a better future. Starting from scratch as a small food stall keeper, she faced each day with unwavering faith, which she continuously expressed through her prayers.

Along her journey, she met a “mentor in a white-and-blue uniform,” who turned out to be a representative from Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), a state-owned financial institution focused on empowering underserved communities through ultra-micro businesses.

With her cooking skills as a foundation, Dewi gradually built her business from a modest food stall. She expanded her menu, served customers wholeheartedly and continuously learned from her experiences.

Her opportunity to grow further opened when she joined the PNM Mekar program. Starting with initial financing of Rp 2 million, which has now grown to Rp 10 million, her business has shown significant progress. More importantly, her courage and consistency have been the key drivers behind her success.

Beyond her business, Dewi also plays an active role as the head of the Waste Bank Unit (BSU) Kembangs, demonstrating that women have a crucial role in driving social change.

Dewi shared that she felt deeply moved as her business journey gradually developed, especially when she was entrusted with leading the waste bank group. For her, it is not only about business growth, but also about the opportunity to contribute positively to the environment and the community. What began as small steps has now evolved into meaningful progress, benefiting not only her family but also those around her.

Dodot Patria Ary, corporate secretary of PNM, emphasized that women’s empowerment remains one of the company’s main priorities in fostering economic independence within society.

“The spirit of Kartini is clearly reflected in journeys like Dewi’s, where women dare to take steps forward, continue learning, and support one another. What grows is not only their businesses, but also their confidence and courage to create impact in their communities. We believe that consistent small steps can bring women closer to independence and a broader role in society,” he said.

Through its various empowerment programs, PNM remains optimistic about nurturing more resilient women like Dewi. By expanding access to financing, mentorship and training, PNM aims to create greater opportunities for underprivileged women to achieve economic independence, while also becoming agents of change who contribute positively to their families and surrounding communities.

Popular

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Related Article

Unmasking the Kartini 'fairy tale' and the cost of performance

Addressing the 4Is of good corporate governance (Part 2)

Beyond Trump's America: Why the world needs NEFOS 2.0

Insight: The strategic role of PT SMI in fiscal policy and economic expansion

Apical reaffirms commitment to economic growth, ecosystem conservation with SLV program

Popular

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
A Filipino soldier signs his name on a Javelin missile case after firing the anti-tank weapon for the first time during a live fire exercise in the annual US-Philippines joint military exercises called "Balikatan" at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija province, Philippines, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Asia and Pacific

China warns joint US, Philippines and Japan drills risk regional trust

President Prabowo Subianto walsk down the stairs after disembarking the presidential aircraft in Paris, France, on April 13, 2026
Editorial

Put country first
Pertamina Technology and Innovation Senior Vice President Oki Muraza is seen on July 24, 2024, at the Pertamina and Toyota Sorghum Bioethanol Prime Filling event held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang City, Banten.
Companies

Toyota, Pertamina to begin bioethanol plant construction in Q3

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Plan to sell transit hub names to political parties raises alarm
Economy

Batam Powers Ahead as Southeast Asia’s Emerging Hyperscale Data Center Hub
Companies

Toyota, Pertamina to begin bioethanol plant construction in Q3
Asia & Pacific

China warns joint US, Philippines and Japan drills risk regional trust

Asia & Pacific

US warship passes through Malacca Strait, TNI says
Companies

RI’s explosive maker ships 18,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate to Australia
Archipelago

12 civilians killed during military operation in Papua
Tech

BP Batam, PLN sign deal to power city’s second hyperscale data center
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.