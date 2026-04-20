Kartini’s spirit lives on: Dewi Priyanti’s journey toward economic independence

The spirit of Kartini lives on today through the simple yet determined steps of women who continue to persevere under all circumstances, including limitations. Modern women are not only brave enough to dream, but also take concrete actions to transform their lives, as well as the lives of their children and families, for the better.economi

T he spirit of Kartini lives on today through the simple yet determined steps of women who continue to persevere under all circumstances, including limitations. Modern women are not only brave enough to dream, but also take concrete actions to transform their lives, as well as the lives of their children and families, for the better.

This inspiring story is reflected in the life of Dewi Priyanti, a woman from Solo who migrated to Jakarta in pursuit of a better future. Starting from scratch as a small food stall keeper, she faced each day with unwavering faith, which she continuously expressed through her prayers.

Along her journey, she met a “mentor in a white-and-blue uniform,” who turned out to be a representative from Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), a state-owned financial institution focused on empowering underserved communities through ultra-micro businesses.

With her cooking skills as a foundation, Dewi gradually built her business from a modest food stall. She expanded her menu, served customers wholeheartedly and continuously learned from her experiences.

Her opportunity to grow further opened when she joined the PNM Mekar program. Starting with initial financing of Rp 2 million, which has now grown to Rp 10 million, her business has shown significant progress. More importantly, her courage and consistency have been the key drivers behind her success.

Beyond her business, Dewi also plays an active role as the head of the Waste Bank Unit (BSU) Kembangs, demonstrating that women have a crucial role in driving social change.

Dewi shared that she felt deeply moved as her business journey gradually developed, especially when she was entrusted with leading the waste bank group. For her, it is not only about business growth, but also about the opportunity to contribute positively to the environment and the community. What began as small steps has now evolved into meaningful progress, benefiting not only her family but also those around her.

Dodot Patria Ary, corporate secretary of PNM, emphasized that women’s empowerment remains one of the company’s main priorities in fostering economic independence within society.

“The spirit of Kartini is clearly reflected in journeys like Dewi’s, where women dare to take steps forward, continue learning, and support one another. What grows is not only their businesses, but also their confidence and courage to create impact in their communities. We believe that consistent small steps can bring women closer to independence and a broader role in society,” he said.

Through its various empowerment programs, PNM remains optimistic about nurturing more resilient women like Dewi. By expanding access to financing, mentorship and training, PNM aims to create greater opportunities for underprivileged women to achieve economic independence, while also becoming agents of change who contribute positively to their families and surrounding communities.