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Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

When a state's police force expands its institutional power faster than the civilian mechanisms designed to oversee it, what grows stronger is not the rule of law, it is simply the apparatus itself.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, June 12, 2026 Published on Jun. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-06-10T18:48:45+07:00

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Police officers evacuate players and officials of Adhyaksa FC Banten during unrest following a playoff match against Persipura Jayapura in the 2025-2026 Pegadaian Championship, Indonesia’s second-tier soccer league, at Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura, Papua, on May 8, 2026. Police officers evacuate players and officials of Adhyaksa FC Banten during unrest following a playoff match against Persipura Jayapura in the 2025-2026 Pegadaian Championship, Indonesia’s second-tier soccer league, at Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura, Papua, on May 8, 2026. (Antara/Gusti Tanati)

T

he House of Representatives’ passage of the revised Police Law has closed a debate that dominated public discussion for months. The government frames this revision as a broader effort to transform the force into a more professional, transparent, modern and service-oriented institution. On the surface, few would object to such goals.

In politics, however, the real issue rarely lies in proclaimed objectives. More often, it lies in the institutional arrangements created to achieve them.

A closer reading of the revised law reveals a paradox. On one hand, it emphasizes transparency, oversight, political neutrality, human rights-based education and a strengthened National Police Commission (Kompolnas). On the other, it expands the police's institutional reach without introducing an equivalent expansion of civilian oversight.

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The fundamental question is no longer whether the police will become more professional, but rather: Who will oversee an institution that is becoming increasingly powerful?

In any modern democracy, the police are indispensable. Yet history suggests that security institutions naturally expand their sphere of influence when opportunities arise. Political scientist Samuel P. Huntington argued in The Soldier and the State that security organizations inherently seek greater autonomy. Therefore, democratic systems require oversight mechanisms capable of balancing operational effectiveness with public accountability.

The debate over active police officers occupying civilian positions illustrates this dilemma perfectly. Article 28A of the revised law allows active officers to hold positions outside the police force, provided those roles relate to "police functions". While this provision appears straightforward, its simplicity is precisely where the problem begins.

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What actually constitutes a police function? In contemporary governance, the answer is remarkably elastic. Cybersecurity, border management, counterterrorism, anti-narcotics, anti-money laundering, food security and critical infrastructure protection can all be tied to law enforcement. The broader the definition, the wider the room for interpretation.

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