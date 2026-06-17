27 years of PNM: 70,000 employees and a major step toward an appreciative work culture

C orporate transformation does not always begin with major changes that are visible from the outside. More often than not, transformation grows from within: through the way employees work, appreciate one another, share best practices and introduce innovations in their respective work environments.

After 27 years of operation and with more than 70,000 employees spread across Indonesia, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) requires a work culture that is strong and deeply embedded in everyday practices. This culture is reflected in PNM employees who continuously learn, work with empathy, support one another, serve customers wholeheartedly, embrace innovation and lead by example within their communities.

With this spirit in mind, the PNM Excellence Awards 2026 were established not only as a platform for recognition but also as a catalyst for internal cultural transformation. The program serves as PNM’s way of fostering a more productive, collaborative and adaptive work environment by recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions.

Through the theme of “The Symphony of Excellence,” PNM seeks to illustrate that exceptional performance is never the result of one individual alone, but rather the harmony of diverse roles, teamwork and a shared commitment across all levels of the organization.

The event also serves as a driver for accelerating the development of a performance-driven culture throughout the company, as best practices that have been successfully implemented within one business unit can inspire others across the organization. Effective innovations can be replicated, leadership values can be aligned and a strong sense of pride as part of the PNM family can continue to grow. In this sense, transformation becomes more than a strategic directive, evolving into a living habit embedded in everyday work practices.

PNM president director Kindaris emphasized that transforming workplace culture requires a platform capable of motivating, inspiring and providing tangible examples for employees to follow.

“PNM Excellence Awards 2026 are part of our ongoing effort to build a workplace culture that continues to move forward. Recognition is not merely about presenting awards; it is about igniting the spirit for every PNM employee to innovate, learn from one another and bring best practices into their work environment. After 27 years of operation and with more than 70,000 PNM employees today, transformation must grow through collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering the best possible service to the communities we serve,” he said.

As PNM continues its journey of empowering communities and supporting economic inclusion across Indonesia, initiatives such as the PNM Excellence Awards play a vital role in strengthening the organization from within. By celebrating achievements, encouraging innovation and promoting collaboration, PNM aims to ensure that its values are reflected not only in corporate strategies but also in the daily actions of every employee.

Through a strong and sustainable culture of excellence, PNM is committed to creating a lasting impact for its employees, customers and the wider Indonesian society.