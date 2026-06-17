TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

27 years of PNM: 70,000 employees and a major step toward an appreciative work culture

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 17, 2026 Published on Jun. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-06-17T13:41:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani)

C

orporate transformation does not always begin with major changes that are visible from the outside. More often than not, transformation grows from within: through the way employees work, appreciate one another, share best practices and introduce innovations in their respective work environments.

After 27 years of operation and with more than 70,000 employees spread across Indonesia, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) requires a work culture that is strong and deeply embedded in everyday practices. This culture is reflected in PNM employees who continuously learn, work with empathy, support one another, serve customers wholeheartedly, embrace innovation and lead by example within their communities.

With this spirit in mind, the PNM Excellence Awards 2026 were established not only as a platform for recognition but also as a catalyst for internal cultural transformation. The program serves as PNM’s way of fostering a more productive, collaborative and adaptive work environment by recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions.

Through the theme of “The Symphony of Excellence,” PNM seeks to illustrate that exceptional performance is never the result of one individual alone, but rather the harmony of diverse roles, teamwork and a shared commitment across all levels of the organization.

The event also serves as a driver for accelerating the development of a performance-driven culture throughout the company, as best practices that have been successfully implemented within one business unit can inspire others across the organization. Effective innovations can be replicated, leadership values can be aligned and a strong sense of pride as part of the PNM family can continue to grow. In this sense, transformation becomes more than a strategic directive, evolving into a living habit embedded in everyday work practices.

PNM president director Kindaris emphasized that transforming workplace culture requires a platform capable of motivating, inspiring and providing tangible examples for employees to follow.

“PNM Excellence Awards 2026 are part of our ongoing effort to build a workplace culture that continues to move forward. Recognition is not merely about presenting awards; it is about igniting the spirit for every PNM employee to innovate, learn from one another and bring best practices into their work environment. After 27 years of operation and with more than 70,000 PNM employees today, transformation must grow through collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering the best possible service to the communities we serve,” he said.

As PNM continues its journey of empowering communities and supporting economic inclusion across Indonesia, initiatives such as the PNM Excellence Awards play a vital role in strengthening the organization from within. By celebrating achievements, encouraging innovation and promoting collaboration, PNM aims to ensure that its values are reflected not only in corporate strategies but also in the daily actions of every employee.

Through a strong and sustainable culture of excellence, PNM is committed to creating a lasting impact for its employees, customers and the wider Indonesian society.

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara

Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Related Article

Companies winning ASEAN know something others don’t

From batik to botox: A brief history of status signaling in Indonesia

Gig workers’ fight for rights gains momentum from Geneva to Jakarta

Jakartans battle floodwaters to reach workplaces

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara

Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Peddling health: A woman prepares over-the-counter medicines and other health products on July 8, 2021, at a kiosk in Pramuka Market, East Jakarta.
Society

Rupiah slide drives up drug costs, burdening chronically ill patients
Justice served: Four Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel found guilty of throwing acid at human rights activist Andrie Yunus leave after their verdict hearing at the Jakarta Military Court on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
Editorial

Another dark chapter
A farmer applies urea fertilizer to drought-affected rice plants in Handapherang village, Ciamis regency, West Java, on June 10, 2026. Prolonged dry conditions have left around 12 hectares of rice fields, planted between 14 days and one month ago, struggling for water as the dry season intensifies.
Society

Drought grips parts of Java as dry season intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Sugiono arrives in Kazan for ASEAN-Russia talks
Companies

PLN short of 20m tonnes of coal as contracts lag behind demand
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia, Qatar deepen ties ahead of 50th anniversary in 2027
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo reaffirms support for Palestine in call with Abbas
Culture

A seat at a plastic table: Sungai Watch innovates sustainable design
Society

Drought grips parts of Java as dry season intensifies
Economy

Finding the best alternative to LPG
Markets

China mine disaster, Indonesia policy changes upend global coal market
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.