A new chapter takes shape on the 52nd floor at 25hours Hotel The Oddbird

J akarta is a city that moves fast, defined by layers, contrast and constant energy. Business, culture and nightlife often collide within the same streets, shaping a rhythm that is bold, restless and unmistakably its own.

25hours Hotel The Oddbird embraces this pace. Set in the heart of the Sudirman Central Business District, surrounded by office towers, residences, restaurants and a lively nightlife scene, the hotel chooses personality and vibrancy over polish, and energy over restraint.

High above the city on the 52nd floor, a new collection of penthouses is taking shape with the arrival of The Loft and The Proper One. Designed for guests who want more space and privacy, these are oddly untraditional spaces that serve as private homes in the sky.

Each penthouse features generous living and entertainment areas, spaces to dine and unwind and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame Jakarta from sunrise to long after dark. The atmosphere feels residential yet playful, staying true to the 25hours spirit while offering a quieter, more intimate side of the hotel.

The Loft brings a more relaxed and creative energy, designed for slow mornings, long evenings and gatherings that flow naturally from one room to another. Meanwhile, The Proper One offers a more refined setting, balancing understated elegance with the warmth and character that defines The Oddbird.

Connecting both spaces is Bar-i, an intimate cocktail lounge that adds a more social rhythm to the 52nd floor experience above the city. Designed with privacy and atmosphere in mind, access to Bar-i remains limited and invitation-based, creating a setting that feels personal, relaxed and intentionally tucked away, high above Jakarta.

Both penthouses can also be connected for private celebrations, intimate events or discreet hosting that extends above the city. From the 52nd floor, Jakarta becomes part of the experience itself, with uninterrupted skyline views stretching across the capital’s ever moving landscape.

More than simply places to stay, The Loft and The Proper One are designed as spaces to live, host, gather and slow down above the city. With the introduction of the 52nd floor experience, 25hours Hotel The Oddbird continues to reveal new sides of Jakarta through spaces that feel both intimate and unexpected.

For more information, contact 25hours Hotel The Oddbird at +(62-21) 72888888 or via 25hours-hotels.com and @25hourshotel_jakarta on Instagram.