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Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

The governor's idea to build a "love lock" bridge linking Jl. Rasuna Said and Jl. Kuningan Persada has gotten the side-eye from residents and experts over its apparent mismatch between location and purpose as well as more urgent infrastructure needs that could help urban mobility.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 7, 2026 Published on Jul. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-07-04T21:59:13+07:00

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Hundreds of padlocks to symbolize everlasting love, known as “love locks”, hang from a fence on Makartsteg Bridge over the Salzach River in Salzburg, Austria, in this undated photo. Hundreds of padlocks to symbolize everlasting love, known as “love locks”, hang from a fence on Makartsteg Bridge over the Salzach River in Salzburg, Austria, in this undated photo. (Shutterstock/Max Lindenthaler)

T

he Jakarta administration’s plan to build several “love lock” bridges along a major thoroughfare in South Jakarta as part of a beautification project has sparked debate over whether the romantic installations will address the city’s infrastructure needs.

The idea was first raised by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, who said the bridges would be built over the Cideng River, which flows parallel to Jl. Rasuna Said, thus connecting the highway to Jl. Kuningan Persada in front of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters.

Inspired by similar attractions in Paris and Seoul, Pramono said the planned project was intended to provide a space for young people to express themselves.

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“There will be three or four bridges built over the river,” Pramono told journalists on Saturday, as quoted by Antara.

“Those who have [romantic] partners will go there, fasten their [padlocks] and make the bridges colorful.”

Earlier on Thursday, special gubernatorial staffer Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim explained that the project was part of the administration’s effort to create a “romantic public space”. He added that they would complement sidewalks and other recent improvements made along Jl. Rasuna Said.

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“The design of the bridges prioritizes modern aesthetics while remaining pedestrian-friendly,” Chico said on Thursday.

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