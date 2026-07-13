RI to require plastic-packaged goods makers fund waste management

A worker gathers used plastic bottle to be recycled at the Bali PET Recycle facility in Denpasar, Bali on Aug. 22, 2025. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat said the regulation would require around 10,000 large manufacturers to allocate funds for waste management through independent organizations known as packaging recovery organizations (PROs).

T he Environment Ministry is preparing to require plastic-packaged goods producers to finance the collection and management of waste generated from their products under a new extended producer responsibility (EPR) policy, as part of the government's push to address Indonesia's mounting waste problem.

Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat said the regulation would require around 10,000 large manufacturers to allocate funds for waste management through independent organizations known as packaging recovery organizations (PROs).

The policy will be formalized in a ministerial regulation on EPR, which expands producers' responsibility beyond manufacturing to include the post-consumer stage of their products.

"I have met with major producers whose products use plastic packaging. They have all said they are ready," Jumhur said in a statement on Saturday.

Under the scheme, producers will channel funding to locally established PROs, which will manage waste collection, recycling and community-based environmental programs. The central government will oversee the regulatory framework but will not manage the operational funds.

“[PRO] can be established, for example, in Tangerang. Local communities are free to set up this kind of organization, and it will receive funding. The funding will not be small, it will come from the producers. Activities carried out by the PRO will create green jobs,” he said.

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He added that the funding could support grassroots initiatives ranging from public awareness campaigns to river cleanups.