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Govt names consortia for second batch of waste-to-energy projects

French companies are leading two of the eight selected consortia, while Chinese firms will participate in at least four projects, including two as consortium leader.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 14, 2026 Published on Jul. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-07-14T11:47:45+07:00

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A trashpicker and cattle are pictured at the Putri Cempo dumpsite in Surakarta, Central Java. The government plans to turn waste to energy by building 33 processing plants nationwide worth a combined $5.6 billion, much of it from foreign investors. A trashpicker and cattle are pictured at the Putri Cempo dumpsite in Surakarta, Central Java. The government plans to turn waste to energy by building 33 processing plants nationwide worth a combined $5.6 billion, much of it from foreign investors. (JP/Ganug Nugroho Adi)

S

tate asset fund Danantara has selected eight consortia to develop a second batch of waste-to-energy (WtE) projects, bringing in French, Chinese and domestic companies, as it seeks to attract foreign capital and technology into the country’s waste management industry.

The second phase covers eight WtE projects across 20 cities and regencies, with the selected developers receiving conditional letters of award (CLoA) before progressing to full project awards, subject to meeting procurement, technical and financing requirements, Danantara said in a statement on Monday.

The projects are located in Medan in North Sumatra, Bekasi regency in West Java, Serang in Banten, Semarang in Central Java, Surabaya in East Java, Bogor in West Java, Lampung, and Yogyakarta. Development is being overseen by PT Daya Energi Bersih Nusantara (Denera), Danantara’s WtE unit.

Read also: Construction of Bali’s waste-to-energy plant officially started

“The selection process was conducted objectively and in accordance with international best practices,” Denera CEO Fadli Rahman said in a statement.

“We assessed bidders based on their project track record, financial capability, implementation and commercial readiness, risk management, long-term commitment and execution experience in Indonesia.”

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French companies are leading two of the eight selected consortia, while Chinese firms will participate in at least four projects, including two as consortium leader.

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