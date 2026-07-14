Govt names consortia for second batch of waste-to-energy projects

A trashpicker and cattle are pictured at the Putri Cempo dumpsite in Surakarta, Central Java. The government plans to turn waste to energy by building 33 processing plants nationwide worth a combined $5.6 billion, much of it from foreign investors. (JP/Ganug Nugroho Adi)

French companies are leading two of the eight selected consortia, while Chinese firms will participate in at least four projects, including two as consortium leader.

S tate asset fund Danantara has selected eight consortia to develop a second batch of waste-to-energy (WtE) projects, bringing in French, Chinese and domestic companies, as it seeks to attract foreign capital and technology into the country’s waste management industry.

The second phase covers eight WtE projects across 20 cities and regencies, with the selected developers receiving conditional letters of award (CLoA) before progressing to full project awards, subject to meeting procurement, technical and financing requirements, Danantara said in a statement on Monday.

The projects are located in Medan in North Sumatra, Bekasi regency in West Java, Serang in Banten, Semarang in Central Java, Surabaya in East Java, Bogor in West Java, Lampung, and Yogyakarta. Development is being overseen by PT Daya Energi Bersih Nusantara (Denera), Danantara’s WtE unit.

Read also: Construction of Bali’s waste-to-energy plant officially started

“The selection process was conducted objectively and in accordance with international best practices,” Denera CEO Fadli Rahman said in a statement.

“We assessed bidders based on their project track record, financial capability, implementation and commercial readiness, risk management, long-term commitment and execution experience in Indonesia.”

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

French companies are leading two of the eight selected consortia, while Chinese firms will participate in at least four projects, including two as consortium leader.