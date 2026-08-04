Purbaya forecasts high GDP growth this year

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The finance minister said the full year GDP growth this year was projected to hover between 5.6 and 6 percent despite the likelihood of a slowdown in the second quarter.
he government has projected that gross domestic product growth will reach a high level this year on the back of a set of policies, namely flooding the banks with liquidity, government spending and a consumer stimulus.
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the full-year GDP growth this year was projected to hover between 5.6 and 6 percent despite the likelihood of a slowdown in the second quarter that he forecast would be “not far from 5.4 percent”.
“But I’m sure that the second half growth will be better because we will firmly coordinate with the central bank to ensure that all engines of growth are functioning,” said Purbaya on Monday.
The coordination with Bank Indonesia (BI) included “ensuring that liquidity in the financial system is adequate” to accommodate higher growth, said the minister in a press conference held after the conclusion of the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting.
Since he was first installed as the chief treasurer last September, Purbaya has been of the opinion that the key to higher growth is providing more liquidity, to the extent that he moved hundreds of trillions of rupiah of the state’s excess cash, typically lodged with BI, to deposit accounts in state-owned banks.
Purbaya separately doubled down on Tuesday, saying that he would add more on top of the Rp 370 trillion (US$20.5 billion) currently deposited “until the amount is adequate in the economy”.
Loan growth has indeed been trending upward since the move was taken and GDP growth in the first quarter reached an unexpectedly high level of 5.61 percent, although no analysis has proven a direct correlation between the two.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.