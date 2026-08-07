TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks
When war comes for the economy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks
When war comes for the economy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Dollar drifts higher as traders eye Iran talks ahead of US jobs data

Kevin Buckland (Reuters)
Tokyo
Fri, August 7, 2026 Published on Aug. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-08-07T13:16:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lee Seok Jin, manager of Financial Markets Division and FX Platform Business Dept, eats dinner while working a late-night shift in preparation for the launch of South Korea's 24-hour won-dollar trading market from July 6, at Hana Bank's dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, on June 16, 2026. Lee Seok Jin, manager of Financial Markets Division and FX Platform Business Dept, eats dinner while working a late-night shift in preparation for the launch of South Korea's 24-hour won-dollar trading market from July 6, at Hana Bank's dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, on June 16, 2026. (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

T

he dollar drifted higher against the yen and euro on Friday, building on the previous day's gains as doubts about an Iran peace deal buffed the US currency's appeal as a haven.

The greenback also drew support from higher Treasury yields after a Financial Times report citing sources close to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh pointed to the potential for a September interest rate hike, depending on incoming data.

The monthly US payrolls report, due later on Friday, could provide more clues on the Fed's rate path.

The dollar rose slightly to 158.505 yen in the Asian morning, after gaining 0.4 percent on Thursday, putting it on course to rise around 0.7 percent this week as it recovered from a bout of joint Japan-US intervention that sent the US currency tumbling from near a four-decade high above 163 yen on Thursday to a 13-week low of 155.20 on Monday.

Against the euro, the greenback edged up to $1.1521 after strengthening about 0.3 percent in the prior session.

Tensions continued to play out in the Gulf after Reuters reported a proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end the US-Iran conflict could give Tehran control over inbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The US did not immediately comment on the proposal. President Donald Trump has said that a deal to reopen the strait was imminent, but US officials have repeatedly insisted that they would never agree to Iranian control of access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.

Brent crude rose a little over a dollar on Friday to trade at $83.55 per barrel, after settling up more than $3 in the previous session.

The heightening inflation risks weighed on Treasuries, sending yields higher.

"USD was supported by higher oil prices [following] news that a deal between the US and Iran to reopen the strait is further away than hoped," said Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

She and other analysts also pointed to the FT report saying Warsh was open to a September hike if inflation data is strong, although Clifton added, "We expect the Fed to wait until December before starting a modest tightening cycle."

A divided US central bank left rates unchanged last month, but Warsh said he was committed to bringing inflation down.

US nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have risen by 80,000 last month after an increase of 57,000 in June, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2 percent.

Against sterling, the dollar strengthened slightly to $1.3449.

The Australian dollar weakened a touch to $0.7029 and the kiwi dollar edged down to $0.5866.

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

Related Article

Forex reserves up $700m in June after rate hikes

Yen stumbles to 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention

Indonesia, China ramp up de-dollarization effort

Dollar firms as cracks emerge in peace deal, shipping through Hormuz drops sharply

Yen teeters near 40-year low as BOJ hike fails to stem rout

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

More in Business

 View more
The Wisma Danantara Indonesia building of Indonesian asset fund Danantara is pictured on Jl. Jenderal Sudirman in Central Jakarta on July 8, 2025.
Companies

Meat packer JBS to partner Danantara arm in joint venture
The Kasepuhan Pasir Eurih community in Sindanglaya village, Serang regency, Banten. Indonesia is home to thousands of indigenous communities who live closely with nature.
Economy

Between the commodification of nature and biocultural violence
Lee Seok Jin, manager of Financial Markets Division and FX Platform Business Dept, eats dinner while working a late-night shift in preparation for the launch of South Korea's 24-hour won-dollar trading market from July 6, at Hana Bank's dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, on June 16, 2026.
Markets

Dollar drifts higher as traders eye Iran talks ahead of US jobs data

Highlight
Students' belongings are left at the scene of a school shooting as forensic police walk past in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, north of Thailand's capital Bangkok, on August 7, 2026. A teenage suspect killed his grandparents before shooting dead at least six more people at a school near Bangkok on August 7, police said.
Asia and Pacific

Thai teen kills 7 in rampage at home and school before shooting himself
A visitor walks past a wall at the entrance of Kota Kasablanka shopping mall in South Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. A tall metal fence that had previously been installed in front of the mall's entrance and exit had been removed, based on observations made at the scene at about 11 a.m.
Editorial

Fence of distrust
Officials from the East Java Provincial Disaster Management Agency fill a drone’s water tank to battle a wildfire in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java, on August 6, 2026.
Archipelago

Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire as El Nino takes root

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Meat packer JBS to partner Danantara arm in joint venture
Economy

Between the commodification of nature and biocultural violence
Archipelago

Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire as El Nino takes root
Asia & Pacific

Thai teen kills 7 in rampage at home and school before shooting himself
Markets

Dollar drifts higher as traders eye Iran talks ahead of US jobs data
Academia

The right lurch of Malaysia: ASEAN should watch it with care
Academia

Uncertainty reveals Indonesia’s consumer strength
Table Setting

What does an Italian summer taste like?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.