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'Kamulah Dunianya': the moments that matter during MPASI

For babies, complementary feeding is not simply a transition from milk to solid food... Mothers are not only feeding their children, they are also helping build curiosity, confidence and lifelong habits.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, August 7, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T23:29:30+07:00

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(Courtesy of Magnific.com) (Courtesy of Magnific.com)

I

magine a baby's first spoonful of purée. To adults, it may seem like an ordinary milestone. But to a baby, it is the beginning of an entirely new world.

Motherhood today is increasingly complex and more demanding. Mothers balance careers, household responsibilities, social expectations, and constant streams of parenting advice. Yet despite all these changing roles, one thing remains unchanged: For a child, a mother is still the center of the universe.

If a mother is a child's first world, then every experience she creates becomes part of how that world is built.

For many first-time mothers, the introduction of complementary feeding, or MPASI, rarely unfolds as expected.

The neatly prepared meals, carefully planned schedules and picture-perfect moments often give way to spilled bowls, rejected spoons and endless questions.

In those moments, the mother may ask: "Is my child eating enough?" "Am I introducing the right textures?" "Should they already be able to do more?"

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For Indonesia's growing generation of Gen Z mothers, parenting comes with an abundance of information, but also an overwhelming amount of pressure.

Between balancing careers, relationships, household responsibilities and the constant stream of advice on social media, it is easy to feel that every decision carries enormous weight.

Yet amid all the noise, one truth often goes unnoticed: to a young child, the world is still remarkably small.

While adults move between multiple worlds every day, work, family and social responsibilities, a child's world is only beginning to take shape. It starts not in classrooms or playgrounds, but at home, through everyday experiences: tasting new flavors, exploring different textures, learning routines and discovering their surroundings through the people they trust most.

At the center of that world is their mother.

(Courtesy of Kalbe Nutritionals)
(Courtesy of Kalbe Nutritionals)

Trusted partner

This perspective forms the foundation of MILNA's latest campaign, "Kamulah Dunianya" ("You Are Their World"), which encourages parents to see the MPASI phase not simply as a nutritional milestone, but as one of a child's earliest opportunities to explore, learn and build confidence.

The campaign reflects a simple yet meaningful belief: Children do not automatically discover a bigger world as they grow older. Their understanding of the world expands through the experiences they are given, especially during the earliest years of life. Every meal, every conversation, every shared moment becomes part of that process.

That is why a mother's role extends far beyond preparing meals. She is also introducing the world itself, one experience at a time.

Each interaction during the complementary feeding stage presents an opportunity to stimulate curiosity, encourage exploration and help children become familiar with new experiences. From recognizing different tastes and textures to developing eating habits and motor skills, these seemingly ordinary moments contribute to a child's cognitive, emotional and physical development.

Today's parenting culture often celebrates perfection: perfect nutrition, perfect schedules, perfect milestones and perfect parenting. Yet children do not need perfection. They need consistency, patience, encouragement, and positive mealtime experiences.

Children do not need perfect meals every day. But they need consistency, patience, encouragement and positive mealtime experiences.

The mother's presence matters as much as the menu.

Rather than striving for perfection, MILNA hopes mothers can embrace the everyday moments that naturally shape their children's development.

Watch the campaign "Kamulah Dunianya" here:

The campaign also acknowledges a reality familiar to many parents today. Mothers often find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities at once, making it easy to feel guilty for not doing enough. Yet children rarely remember perfectly prepared meals or flawless routines. What stays with them are the moments of connection, encouragement and exploration shared with the people who make them feel safe.

This philosophy is reflected in MILNA's role as more than a provider of complementary nutrition. The brand aims to become a trusted companion that supports mothers throughout the early feeding journey, helping them provide not only age-appropriate nutrition but also meaningful experiences that support early learning and exploration.

Ultimately, ‘Kamulah Dunianya’ is not about celebrating perfect parenting, but about recognizing the extraordinary impact of ordinary moments. One spoonful. One smile. One curious expression. One tiny hand reaching for food. These everyday experiences become the building blocks of a child's confidence, curiosity, and lifelong relationship with food, and with the world. Long before children explore the world beyond their homes, they first discover it through the hands, guidance, and love of their mothers. Every nourishing meal and every shared moment opens another window to learning. And on that journey, mothers do not have to walk alone. With trusted partners like MILNA by their side, every meaningful first step becomes an opportunity to help children discover a bigger world.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with Kalbe Nutritionals

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