Meat packer JBS to partner Danantara arm in joint venture

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BS has agreed to form a joint venture with PT Danantara (DIM), an arm of Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, to pursue investments in protein production across Indonesia, Southeastern Asia, Australia and New Zealand, it said on Friday.
The venture will include a US$2.5 billion investment from the Indonesian fund and hold JBS's existing Australia and New Zealand businesses, the Brazilian meatpacker said in a securities filing.
Once fully funded, the venture plans to raise up to $2.5 billion in additional debt financing.
DIM will pay an initial $800 million at closing, with the remaining invested over up to three years thereafter.
JBS will contribute 100 percent of its Australia and New Zealand businesses.
For the first two years after closing, DIM investment funds may only be deployed into Indonesia's protein production sector.
The parties have agreed a mutual five-year lock-up and intend to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of the joint venture.
Completion is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, JBS said.
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