Meat packer JBS to partner Danantara arm in joint venture

The Wisma Danantara Indonesia building of Indonesian asset fund Danantara is pictured on Jl. Jenderal Sudirman in Central Jakarta on July 8, 2025. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

J BS has agreed ​to form a ‌joint venture with PT Danantara (DIM), an ​arm of ​Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, ⁠to pursue ​investments in protein ​production across Indonesia, Southeastern Asia, Australia and New ​Zealand, it ​said on Friday.

The venture ‌will ⁠include a US$2.5 billion investment from the Indonesian fund ​and hold ​JBS's ⁠existing Australia and New ​Zealand businesses, ​the ⁠Brazilian meatpacker said in a securities ⁠filing.

Once fully funded, the venture plans to raise up ​to $2.5 billion in additional debt financing.

DIM ​will pay an initial $800 million at closing, with the ‌remaining ⁠invested over up to three years thereafter.

JBS will contribute 100 percent of its Australia and New Zealand businesses.

For the first two years ​after closing, ​DIM investment ⁠funds may only be deployed into Indonesia's protein production sector.

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The parties ​have agreed a mutual five-year lock-up ​and ⁠intend to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of the joint venture.

Completion is subject to ⁠regulatory ​approvals and other customary ​closing conditions, JBS said.