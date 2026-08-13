Prabowo kicks off e-motorcycle ecosystem to push nickel use

The government is providing eased credit access to back local electric two-wheelers and push for the use of nickel-based batteries in an industry increasingly dominated by lithium alternatives.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has announced a government push for a national electric motorcycle industry spanning vehicle manufacturing, batteries, charging infrastructure and after-sales services as the country pushes to cut fuel imports and boost electric vehicle adoption.

Launched at the production facility for the Alva electric motorcycle in Cikarang, West Java, the effort dubbed the Molinas program brings together the government, state-owned companies and private businesses to develop a domestic electric motorcycle industry.

The Alva is produced by PT Ilectra Motor Group, a subsidiary of mining conglomerate PT Indika Energy.

State asset fund Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said at least 10 national motorcycle companies had met local-content requirements and would participate in the initiative, working with state-owned PT Len Industri, which has been appointed as the program’s lead integrator, as well as Danantara.

The program aims to strengthen domestic production while using the country’s nickel resources to develop a local battery supply chain, Rosan said.

“EV bikes can be affordable and high quality, especially if we can carry out downstream processing of nickel into battery cells and battery packs, which can then be used in Molinas production going forward,” Rosan said in his opening speech.

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Indonesia has the world's largest nickel reserves, with about 46 percent of global reserves located in the country, Rosan said. The government hopes to capture more value from the resource by processing nickel into battery cells and packs for electric motorcycles, rather than relying on imported components.