Housing ownership backlog falls to 9.29 million in March

Children play on June 26 at the Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex (rusun) in Jakarta. The Jakarta administration plans to build 11 new rusun complexes in several strategic locations starting in 2027 to expand access to decent housing and support the central government’s goal of building 3 million homes nationwide. (Antara/Rakha Raditya Yahya)

For the first time, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) released a housing statistics figure, which compiles data from the National Socioeconomic Survey (Susenas) and administrative data from ministries, government agencies and local administrations.

T he proportion of households without their own homes fell to 12.39 percent in March 2026 from 13 percent a year earlier, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), as the number of households that own a home declined by 350,000 to 9.29 million.

The figure, which refers to households that do not own a home and either live in rented housing or other accommodation they do not own, was reported in the 2026 Housing Statistics Publication, released by BPS for the first time on Thursday.

The decline was recorded across all provinces, suggesting broader improvements in access to homeownership, according to the agency.

The publication compiles data from the National Socioeconomic Survey (Susenas) and administrative data from ministries, government agencies, local administrations and other housing stakeholders. BPS said the data would serve as a basis for policymaking and evaluating housing development.

“The Housing Statistics Publication is being issued for the first time, and we will publish it regularly going forward,” BPS head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said on Thursday.

The agency also reported progress in the housing quality backlog, which measures households that own a home but live in housing that does not meet the minimum standards for adequate living conditions.

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The figure stood at 24.03 percent in March this year, down from 25.33 percent in March 2025, with almost all provinces recording declines.