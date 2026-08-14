TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
A start, not a settlement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
A start, not a settlement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rising exports offer new hope for textile industry

Indonesia’s textile exports are expected to grow by up to 4 percent in 2027, but weak supply-chain integration and outdated machinery are keeping the the industry from reaching its full potential.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Workers produce clothes on Oct. 29, 2025, at the Tectona textile factory in Pameungpeuk, Bandung Regency, West Java. Workers produce clothes on Oct. 29, 2025, at the Tectona textile factory in Pameungpeuk, Bandung Regency, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

T

he Indonesian Export Financing Institution (LPEI) projects a 2 to 3.2 percent increase in textile exports this year and 3.5 percent to 4 percent in 2027 as global demand recovers, but manufacturers need modernized machinery and greater efficiency to capitalize on the improving market.

Finished fabric products account for around 74 percent of the country’s total textile and textile products (TPT) exports, according to the LPEI, which says sustaining the export performance will depend on strengthening supply chains as global buyers increasingly demand quality, timely delivery, traceability, compliance with international standards and sustainable materials.

“The projection for textile export growth in 2026 and 2027 is based on a gradual recovery in demand, particularly for textile and apparel products that have added value, consistent quality and sustained orders,” LPEI executive director Sukatmo Padmosukarso told The Jakarta Post on Aug. 7.

“Demand for sustainable textile products, particularly in the premium segment, is also expected to continue increasing and become one of the new sources of growth for Indonesia’s exports.”

The LPEI said global demand for upstream textile products, including yarn and woven and knitted fabrics, had begun recovering in 2025, with Japan, Turkey, Bangladesh, China and the United States expected to remain key markets. 

Growing garment industries in Bangladesh and Vietnam could also create opportunities for Indonesian textile materials to enter global supply chains, although competition from China, India, Vietnam and Turkey, changing trade policies and uneven global demand remain key risks.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Industries that are able to adapt to buyer needs and enter higher-value segments are expected to have greater opportunities to capitalize on the recovery in demand and strengthen exports sustainably,” he said.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Related Article

South Korean garment maker to shut local factory after years of losses

Gulf exporters' quest to bypass Hormuz will reshape the region

Waiting is not an option

From trade deal to Middle East war — An economic turning point?

Former Sritex workers demand new liquidator over unpaid severance

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

More in Business

 View more
Children play on June 26 at the Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex (rusun) in Jakarta. The Jakarta administration plans to build 11 new rusun complexes in several strategic locations starting in 2027 to expand access to decent housing and support the central government’s goal of building 3 million homes nationwide.
Economy

Housing ownership backlog falls to 9.29 million in March
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) delivers his annual state of the nation address in front of members of the legislature as Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day anniversary, in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo vows to crack down on bad SOE governance, directors
Statustics Indonesia (BPS) chief statistician Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti (left) stands next to MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg (middle) on Aug. 4 after signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the sidelines of the BRICS Meeting of Heads of National Statistical Offices in Lucknow, India.
Tech

RI, India to share AI, digital platforms for official statistics

Highlight
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026.
Politics

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo
Indonesia's wingers Thom Haye (left) and Beckham Putra (right) react after the defeat against Vietnam in the Group A match of the ASEAN Championship 2026 at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor regency, West Java on Aug. 3, 2026. Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-0 in the match.
Editorial

Red card for politicians
Students protest against a rise of non-subsidized fuel prices and call on the authorities to halt the free nutritious meal program in Surabaya, East Java on June 15, 2026.
Politics

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Housing ownership backlog falls to 9.29 million in March
Asia & Pacific

Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least four in Japan
Politics

Proposal on New Order-style policy guidelines needs more research, says MPR
Economy

Prabowo vows to crack down on bad SOE governance, directors
Tech

RI, India to share AI, digital platforms for official statistics
Companies

Telkom’s financial statement under scrutiny amid fraud claims
Politics

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo
Academia

Malvinas: The strength of a just cause
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rising exports offer new hope for textile industry

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.