Telkom’s financial statement under scrutiny amid fraud claims

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is a multinational Indonesian telecommunications conglomerate. (Shutterstock/Faishalabdula)

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has conducted investigations over the fraud allegation and held a meeting with the company’s management on April 8.

T he management of state-owned telco firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) is reportedly being summoned by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations of financial statement fraud during the 2014-2021 period.

Reports indicate that Telkom president director Dian Siswarini traveled to the US in mid-July, accompanied by the firm’s financial director, Arthur Angelo Syailendra, which was corroborated by her Instagram post at Polly’s Pancake Parlor on July 15.

According to Kontan, the SEC has requested information related to the firm’s past financial statements, which contain more than 100 names suspected of fraud.

As a result, some of Telkom’s subsidiaries are required to conduct restatements, including satellite services subsidiary PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Telkomsat).

Telkom’s management has yet to issue a statement on the matter, with Telkom spokesperson Edie Kurniawan only stating that all material information concerning the company had been published through its official channels and disclosed to the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Meanwhile, the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has also conducted separate investigations over the fraud allegation and held a meeting with the company’s management on April 8.

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IDX assessment director Saidu Solihin said that the stock market would continue to monitor information disclosure of publicly listed companies, including Telkom.