TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
At least two dead in magnitude 7.7 quake in NTT

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
At least two dead in magnitude 7.7 quake in NTT

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Europe's heatwaves expose insurance gap as business losses mount

Moody's has published estimates that last summer's European heatwaves cost 43 billion euros (US$50 billion) in lost economic output while generating only about 500 million euros of insured payouts.

Simon Jessop, Rebecca Delaney and Valentina Za (Reuters)
London/Milan, Italy
Sun, August 16, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A woman stands on a sunken German warship from World War II, exposed due to low Danube river levels caused by drought and extreme heat near Prahovo, Serbia, on Aug. 13. 2026. A woman stands on a sunken German warship from World War II, exposed due to low Danube river levels caused by drought and extreme heat near Prahovo, Serbia, on Aug. 13. 2026. (Reuters/Marko Djurica)

F

or more than a century, cafes in the Italian city of Padua have welcomed customers for an early evening drink, or aperitivo, encouraging them to sit outside and socialize before dinner.

As Europe bakes under its fifth heatwave of the year, the traditional 6-7 p.m. slot has all but disappeared as people seek air-conditioning indoors, cutting sales for many hospitality businesses.

Adding to the pressure, extreme heat often falls outside traditional business interruption insurance, exposing a growing protection gap for companies across Europe.

Moody's has published estimates that last summer's European heatwaves cost 43 billion euros (US$50 billion) in lost economic output while generating only about 500 million euros of insured payouts.

In Padua, aperitivo often now starts later, "which means that the outdoor seating areas, the terraces, the spaces outside [...] are left unused and empty," said Federica Luni, president of hospitality association APPE Padova.

According to a survey of about 600 hospitality businesses in the city and its province, more than 80 percent reported turnover declines of around 20 percent during the recent heatwave.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"A 20 percent decline wipes out your margin," Luni said.

Heatwaves are increasingly taking a toll on Europe's economy, reducing productivity, curbing consumer spending and raising operating costs. For insurers, such losses can be difficult to cover because they often stem from indirect operational disruption rather than property damage.

"Heat in itself is not a traditionally insured risk," said Swenja Surminski, managing director for climate and sustainability at Marsh.

"Extreme heat rarely causes catastrophic physical damage the way a flood or a storm does, but the financial operational disruption that it triggers can be just as severe."

A 2023 survey of 9,000 small and medium-sized firms for Europe's insurance regulator found 28 percent held business interruption cover as part of their property insurance, while 17 percent had nondamage business interruption protection covering events such as strike action.

The protection gap is widening as the economic costs of extreme heat mount. Trains are delayed, agricultural yields fall and factory cooling costs rise, while workers often struggle to maintain productivity during prolonged spells of extreme temperatures.

Companies that flagged a hit from hot weather or warned about its potential future impact when reporting second-quarter earnings included Swedish shop-fitting provider ITAB Group, Italian cement producer Buzzi and French payments firm Worldline.

Compound risk

Heat often acts as a compound risk, interacting with drought, wildfire and water shortages rather than triggering a single identifiable loss event. That makes it harder to model and insure than some other natural catastrophes.

The challenge is particularly acute in Europe, the fastest-warming continent. Reuters Climate Monitor showed the average temperature across Western Europe was nearly 10 degrees Celsius above the 1961 to 1990 average on Aug. 11.

Data compiled by environmental disclosure platform CDP showed 35 percent of companies it tracks identified heatwaves as a risk driver, led by businesses in manufacturing, services, infrastructure and food-related sectors.

While insurance may cover some physical losses linked to events such as power outages, businesses often say compensation does little to offset lost sales and reduced customer activity.

"The real loss is the revenue you don't make and the business activity that never takes place because of the outage," Luni said.

To bridge the gap, insurers are increasingly exploring parametric products that pay out automatically when temperatures exceed predefined thresholds. Unlike traditional indemnity-based insurance, such policies do not require a lengthy loss-adjustment process.

The European market for parametric insurance is expected to reach $7.93 billion by 2031, according to a report by KBV Research, with compound annual growth of 9.5 percent between 2025 and 2032.

Such policies are already being used in agriculture, where heat can reduce crop yields or livestock productivity, and industry experts see scope for expansion into sectors including transport and workforce protection.

"Parametric insurance can really play a role," said Aidan Kerr, head of UK and Ireland public sector solutions at Swiss Re.

Even so, many companies will need to focus primarily on adapting their operations to withstand more frequent periods of extreme heat through measures such as investing in cooling technologies, redesigning workplaces and stress-testing supply chains, Marsh's Surminski said.

"Take action to avoid the losses rather than address them once they've occurred."

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Related Article

France, Spain battle 'monster' wildfires with more heat on the way

AI to bridge insurance gap in Indonesia, Igloo says

What might government overlook in the DHE regulation?

Beyond oil: The forgotten seafarers of the Strait of Hormuz

2014 JKN rollout dented private insurance uptake, ANU study finds

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

More in Business

 View more
A woman stands on a sunken German warship from World War II, exposed due to low Danube river levels caused by drought and extreme heat near Prahovo, Serbia, on Aug. 13. 2026.
Companies

Europe's heatwaves expose insurance gap as business losses mount
Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Aug. 10, 2026.
Markets

Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gas prices
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) speaks at the 2027 Draft State Budget and Financial Notes press conference in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo vows low budget deficit, rigorous fiscal discipline

Highlight
Rescuers inspect a heavily-damaged building at Laurentius Say port in Maumere, Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Aug. 15, 2026 following an earthquake off the northern coast of Flores Island.
Archipelago

Rescuers search for survivors as NTT quake death toll rises to 47
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he delivers his annual state of the nation address before the members of Parliament, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2026.
Editorial

Unity over freedom
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) presides over a hearing to read rulings on 20 judicial review petitions at the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Thursday, July 30, 2026. In one of its rulings, the Court ordered the government and House of Representatives to separate funding for the free nutritious meals program from the education budget in the state budget.
Politics

Activists remain wary as court narrows presidential insult provisions

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia gun buyback to start in November, Albanese says
Companies

Europe's heatwaves expose insurance gap as business losses mount
Archipelago

Thousands await aid after deadly Indonesian quake
Middle East and Africa

Iran fires back at Trump's threat to declare Hormuz a US territory
Politics

Activists remain wary as court narrows presidential insult provisions
Archipelago

Rescuers search for survivors as NTT quake death toll rises to 47
Asia & Pacific

India's Modi woos youth with free coaching, AI training
Markets

Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gas prices
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.