Govt to centralize public procurement

President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address before lawmakers, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026. (Reuters/Stringer)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has announced that all government procurement will be conducted through the National Public Procurement Agency (LKPP), in a move he claims will save the state hundreds of trillions of rupiah and which will have a profound impact on the business landscape.

“Fiscal discipline does not stop when the budget is passed; it must be present in the spending of every rupiah,” the President said in his Financial Notes address delivered before lawmakers and government officials on Friday.

“All this time, there have been too many ministries, institutions and regional administrations purchasing the same goods separately, but at different prices.”

He went on to say that procured goods often had the same specifications but the processes were repetitive or different and the volumes fragmented and uncoordinated, “weakening the state’s bargaining power”.

“Whether the central government or regional, city or district administrations, we are the government of the Republic of Indonesia,” the President said, adding that the government would therefore “consolidate all goods and service procurement”.

The LKPP was established in 2007 and answers directly to the president for its responsibility in developing, formulating and enacting policies on government procurement.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Citing the LKPP’s findings, the President said a consolidation effort at the regional government level had already saved 21 percent of the procurement budget in 2025.