State-owned explosive firm launches electronic detonator, restarts booster plant

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The electronic detonator features programmable delay times for more precise blasting in underground mines, quarries and open-pit operations.
tate-owned explosives manufacturer PT Dahana has resumed operations at its booster plant and launched an electronic detonator product as it seeks to strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imported blasting products.
“The reoperation of the Booster Plant and the presence of the Electronic Detonator Assembly Plant are concrete manifestations of Dahana’s investment in infrastructure and technology to strengthen supply, increase self-reliance and provide blasting solutions that are increasingly suited to modern industry needs,” Dahana president director Hary Irmawan said on Wednesday.
The booster plant, operated under a joint operation between Dahana and DAK Energetics, resumed full operations in October 2025 after being shut down in May 2021.
The facility has an installed capacity of 3 million units annually and produces Dayaprime Pentolite Booster, a high-energy cast booster available in 200-gram and 400-gram variants.
The company said the booster is designed to provide strong and consistent initiation for blasting applications.
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Dahana also launched Dayatronic, an electronic detonator assembled at its new facility in Subang, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on imported products.
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