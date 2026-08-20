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State-owned explosive firm launches electronic detonator, restarts booster plant

The electronic detonator features programmable delay times for more precise blasting in underground mines, quarries and open-pit operations.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, August 20, 2026

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Indonesian Air Force armorers load BNT-250 live bombs onto an F-16 AM from the 3rd Squadron on Nov. 18, 2025, at the Iswahjudi Air Force Base in Maospati, Magetan regency, East Java. The NATO-standard bomb is locally made by private arms maker PT Sari Bahari in cooperation with state-owned explosive maker PT Dahana. Indonesian Air Force armorers load BNT-250 live bombs onto an F-16 AM from the 3rd Squadron on Nov. 18, 2025, at the Iswahjudi Air Force Base in Maospati, Magetan regency, East Java. The NATO-standard bomb is locally made by private arms maker PT Sari Bahari in cooperation with state-owned explosive maker PT Dahana. (Courtesy of PT Sari Bahari/-)

S

tate-owned explosives manufacturer PT Dahana has resumed operations at its booster plant and launched an electronic detonator product as it seeks to strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imported blasting products.

“The reoperation of the Booster Plant and the presence of the Electronic Detonator Assembly Plant are concrete manifestations of Dahana’s investment in infrastructure and technology to strengthen supply, increase self-reliance and provide blasting solutions that are increasingly suited to modern industry needs,” Dahana president director Hary Irmawan said on Wednesday.

The booster plant, operated under a joint operation between Dahana and DAK Energetics, resumed full operations in October 2025 after being shut down in May 2021. 

The facility has an installed capacity of 3 million units annually and produces Dayaprime Pentolite Booster, a high-energy cast booster available in 200-gram and 400-gram variants.

The company said the booster is designed to provide strong and consistent initiation for blasting applications.

Read also: Uneven demand amid Indonesia’s automotive recovery

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Dahana also launched Dayatronic, an electronic detonator assembled at its new facility in Subang, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on imported products.

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