TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Jakarta police plan to limit protest sites draws backlash

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Jakarta police plan to limit protest sites draws backlash

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Asian markets extend rally as traders assess US Treasuries pledge

The lack of progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz added to unease on trading floors, with oil prices gradually rising over the past two weeks as the United States and Iran remain deadlocked.

AFP
Hong Kong, China
Fri, August 21, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) over 5,000 points in the dealing room of a bank, in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2026. Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) over 5,000 points in the dealing room of a bank, in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2026. (Reuters/Kim Soo-hyeon)

A

sian stocks edged higher on Friday as investors assessed the US Treasury's move to push down long-term bond yields, while analysts warned that alone would not be enough to keep borrowing costs from spiking.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's pledge that he had more tools to provide support did little to comfort US markets as skeptical Wall Street investors resumed their selling amid concerns over elevated inflation and government borrowing, among other things.

The lack of progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz added to unease on trading floors, with oil prices gradually rising over the past two weeks as the United States and Iran remain deadlocked.

The US Treasury provided a much-needed boost to markets on Wednesday when it said it planned to "at least double" its sovereign bond buybacks, a day after the 30-year yield surged to levels last seen in 2007 just before the global financial crisis.

That sent long-term rates plunging but they rebounded on Thursday, with Mark Malek, of Muriel Siebert & Co, calling it "a housekeeping move destined to be short-term, at best".

Bessent told CNBC on Thursday that his department had a "big toolkit" to address a rise in yields that it views as unmoored to financial conditions. Such measures could include increased bond purchases beyond the scale announced the day before.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"We think that this is a thinly traded area of the market, that we're in August, and there's been a lot of corporate issuance that's influenced the market," Bessent said.

"We believe that the yields don't reflect the underlying fundamentals."

He added that inflation, which has been running above the Federal Reserve's two percent target for more than five years, would ease once the United States gets "on the other side" of the Iran war and oil prices retreat.

The increase in yields weighed on Wall Street, where all three main indexes fell as tech firms, which rely on debt to fund their huge investments, dropped.

However, Asia fared better, with tech-rich Seoul helped by a rally in chipmakers Samsung and SK hynix, with the former said to be planning a shareholder return worth as much as US$79 billion.

SK hynix rocketed more than 12 percent Thursday after announcing a $29 billion share buyback.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Wellington and Taipei also rose, though Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai dipped.

On currency markets, the yen rose against the dollar after Japanese inflation picked up last month on higher oil prices caused by the Middle East crisis, giving the country's central bank room to hike interest rates next month.

Observers have said the spike in yields is down to a number of things.

Michael Hewson at MCH Market Insights wrote: "We already knew at the start of this year that governments would be looking to raise a lot of money due to increased spending commitments on both sides of the Atlantic, which would mean that buyers would likely be spoiled for choice.

"With the boom in AI infrastructure spending, we've discovered yet another source of supply in the form of corporate bonds with the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and the like looking to raise up to $500 billion of their own.

"This excess in supply is also likely an additional factor serving to weigh on global sovereign debt markets with some investors preferring to invest in Big Tech as opposed to indebted sovereigns."

Others pointed to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's refusal to provide markets with forward guidance on the bank's plans as fueling uncertainty on trading floors.

Traders will be closely watching his speech at next week's annual meeting of central bankers, economists and finance chiefs in Jackson Hole, hoping for some clarification on monetary policy.

Popular

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Asian stocks stutters after rout, Fed leaves markets guessing on rates

Asian stock rout deepens on AI worries ahead of tech earnings

Oil settles over $100 as Houthi attacks intensify Middle East supply risks

Oil rises to six-week highs amid escalating Iran war

US Federal Reserve holds rates steady, raises inflation expectations

Popular

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Business

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto launches a national electric motorcycle and its supporting ecosystem at an electric motorcycle production facility in Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java, on Aug. 13, 2026.
Regulations

Lower EV motorcycle subsidy may stall adoption, industry warns
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, United States, on March 26, 2026.
Tech

Trump signs memo to help drastically boost US commercial space launches
Currency dealers work in front of an electronic board displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) over 5,000 points in the dealing room of a bank, in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2026.
Markets

Asian markets extend rally as traders assess US Treasuries pledge

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarata for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he will deliver the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal, on Aug. 14, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo’s data claims draw public scrutiny
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026.
Editorial

Fact-checking the President
Patients receive treatment inside emergency tents at Komodo Regional Hospital in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday. The hospital has set up the tents in its courtyard as a precaution against aftershocks following a magnitude-7.7 earthquake that struck the region on Saturday.
Archipelago

Aid gaps persist as NTT quake displaces over 90,000

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Lower EV motorcycle subsidy may stall adoption, industry warns
Tech

Trump signs memo to help drastically boost US commercial space launches
Academia

Malaysia’s Nasi Lemak index
Academia

The world is burning less, but the rhetoric says otherwise
Markets

Asian markets extend rally as traders assess US Treasuries pledge
FEATURES

Adulthood, in installments: The hidden cost of keeping things together
Academia

The harder work of holding Papua
Economy

President's muted Nusantara support chills investment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.