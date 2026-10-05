New police chief orders major shake-up

Newly appointed National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto (center) takes the oath on Oct. 1, 2026, during his inauguration at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T he new National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto has begun reshaping the police force, moving more than a dozen senior officers who previously held key posts under his predecessor Listyo Sigit Prabowo over the weekend.

The order, issued in a telegram just a day after Suyudi was appointed to the office last Thursday, affected 88 senior and mid-ranking officers, including 14 senior positions at police headquarters and 19 provincial police chiefs. Over 20 of them were inaugurated to their new positions on Saturday.

Among the most consequential changes are the leadership posts at general supervision inspectorate (Irwasum), intelligence and security as well as criminal investigation agencies.

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The reassignments of 19 provincial police chiefs, meanwhile, include those of Jakarta, some of the most populous provinces in Java and several resources-rich provinces in Sumatra and Sulawesi.

Comr. Gen. Asep Edi Suheri, previously Jakarta Police chief, was assigned to be the new Irwasum chief, while Riau Islands Police chief Insp. Gen. Asep Safrudin now became criminal investigations chief.

At least two officers are now placed outside the police’s command structure: ex-intelligence and security chief Comr. Gen. Yuda Gustawan and ex-criminal investigation chief Comr. Gen. Syahardianto, both of whom are assigned to the office of the presidential chief of staff.

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The changes marked Suyudi’s first move as the new police chief since taking office after President Prabowo Subianto’s biggest cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, where he replaced Listyo who led the force from 2021 until Suyudi’s appointment.