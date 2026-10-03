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Prabowo resurrects advisory board

President Prabowo Subianto's decision to establish the Presidential Advisory Board (Wantimpres) was welcomed, but critics also called on the President to be more willing to listen.  

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration ceremony of the Presidential Advisory Board (Wantimpres) at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on October 2, 2026. The board is chaired by Pratikno, with Hatta Rajasa as deputy chair—both of whom are former senior ministers. Among board members is Jusuf Wanandi (left), a senior fellow and cofounder of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and a cofounder of The Jakarta Post. President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration ceremony of the Presidential Advisory Board (Wantimpres) at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on October 2, 2026. The board is chaired by Pratikno, with Hatta Rajasa as deputy chair—both of whom are former senior ministers. Among board members is Jusuf Wanandi (left), a senior fellow and cofounder of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and a cofounder of The Jakarta Post. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

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resident Prabowo Subianto has appointed former senior minister Pratikno and 25 other prominent figures to fill the previously vacant Presidential Advisory Board (Wantimpres), following a major cabinet shakeup this week.

In the second inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta this week, Prabowo appointed the 26 members to the board tasked with providing him with advice and considerations. Former coordinating human development and cultural affairs minister Pratikno, unseated from his cabinet position a day earlier, will now serve as its chair, with former coordinating economy minister Hatta Rajasa as deputy.

The board members come from various professional backgrounds, with many closely affiliated with political parties or past presidents.

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Pratikno was a close aide of president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, having served as state secretary during the two terms of Jokowi’s presidency before being appointed coordinating human development and culture minister in President Prabowo’s administration. He was succeeded by Sugiono, Prabowo’s close aide who previously served as foreign minister, during Thursday’s reshuffle.

Hatta, a businessman and politician, was once National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman. His daughter is married to one of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s sons. He served in various ministerial positions in Yudhoyono’s and former president Megawati Soekarnoputri’s administrations.

Budi Gunawan, a retired police general known as a confidante of Megawati, the matriarch of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), was also appointed to the board. Budi served as State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head in the Jokowi administration before being appointed coordinating politics and security minister in Prabowo’s administration.

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Sinta Nuriyah Wahid, widow of former president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid was the only women member appointed by the President.

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