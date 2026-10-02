Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attaches a rank insignia to the uniform of newly appointed National Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto on Thursday during his inauguration at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

President Prabowo Subianto has replaced National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo as well a senior minister linked to former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, in a cabinet shake-up keen observers consider an attempt to further consolidate control among his loyalists.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has replaced National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo as well a senior minister linked to former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in a cabinet shake-up keen observers consider an attempt to further consolidate control among his loyalists.

In his biggest reshuffle to date, Prabowo on Thursday removed three cabinet members, reassigned five to other positions and appointed six people names from his large pool of core supporters. He also appointed four new leaders to several state agencies.

Police chief Listyo, who has held the position since 2021, was replaced by the former head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), Comr. Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto, after a confirmation hearing was pushed swiftly through by the House of Representatives earlier that morning.

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The former police chief has been appointed as the presidential chief of staff, whose function has been diminished since the formation of the Government Communications Agency (Bakom) under Prabowo’s leadership.

The reshuffle also saw Prabowo removing Pratikno, another of Jokowi’s close aides, from his post as coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs. Pratikno was replaced by Sugiono, a politician of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party who previously served as foreign minister.

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The replacement of Listyo and Pratikno has since drawn attention among analysts because of their longstanding associations with Prabowo’s predecessor Jokowi, who appointed both during his presidency.