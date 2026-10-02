Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
President Prabowo Subianto has replaced National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo as well a senior minister linked to former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, in a cabinet shake-up keen observers consider an attempt to further consolidate control among his loyalists.
resident Prabowo Subianto has replaced National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo as well a senior minister linked to former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in a cabinet shake-up keen observers consider an attempt to further consolidate control among his loyalists.
In his biggest reshuffle to date, Prabowo on Thursday removed three cabinet members, reassigned five to other positions and appointed six people names from his large pool of core supporters. He also appointed four new leaders to several state agencies.
Police chief Listyo, who has held the position since 2021, was replaced by the former head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), Comr. Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto, after a confirmation hearing was pushed swiftly through by the House of Representatives earlier that morning.
The former police chief has been appointed as the presidential chief of staff, whose function has been diminished since the formation of the Government Communications Agency (Bakom) under Prabowo’s leadership.
The reshuffle also saw Prabowo removing Pratikno, another of Jokowi’s close aides, from his post as coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs. Pratikno was replaced by Sugiono, a politician of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party who previously served as foreign minister.
Old figures
The replacement of Listyo and Pratikno has since drawn attention among analysts because of their longstanding associations with Prabowo’s predecessor Jokowi, who appointed both during his presidency.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.