Water concerns triggers suspension of West Java data center project

The Jatiluhur Dam is seen in Purwakarta regency, West Java in this undated photo (Shutterstock/Akhmad Dody Firmansyah)

The planned data center site, owned by Singapore-based firm BDx Data Centers, is located roughly 5 kilometers from the Jatiluhur Dam, the main source of clean water for the Greater Jakarta area and irrigation for farms in the western part of West Java.

T he West Java administration has suspended the construction of a data center in Jatiluhur, Purwakarta regency, West Java amid concerns over its environmental impact and pressure on local water reserves.

The company behind the project, Singapore-based digital infrastructure firm BDx Data Centers, reportedly had yet to secure its environmental impact assessment (Amdal) and building approval (PBG).

“If the permits are still being processed, then construction should not start yet,” West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi was seen telling a project consultant in a video uploaded to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

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He also called for the permit process to be expedited, so the project would not be considered “problematic” and to provide certainty for the investing company.

Dedi attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on July 28, while the construction started last week.

The artificial intelligence data center, located roughly 5 kilometers from Jatiluhur Dam, has a total IT capacity of 640 megawatts (MW). The first 120 MW facility is expected to enter service in early 2027.

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It had secured 845 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of grid capacity from state-owned electricity company PLN, as part of more than 1.2 gigavolt-amperes (GVA) in total power capacity the firm secured across its AI campuses in Indonesia.