Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) gestures on Thursday as he and his deputy Arrmanatha Nasir arrive at the presidential palace for the inauguration in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Speaking to reporters after his inauguration, Arrmanatha said he would build on the government’s existing foreign policy while ensuring that Indonesia’s diplomacy remains consistent with its established priorities amid what he described as a “complicated” global landscape.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has replaced Sugiono with Arrmanatha Nasir as foreign minister, reinstating a career diplomat at the helm of Indonesia’s foreign policy.

The appointment was part of a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday in which Prabowo replaced or reassigned several senior officials, marking the third shake-up of his Red-and-White cabinet this year.

Sugiono, who also serves as secretary-general of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, was reassigned as coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, replacing Pratikno.

Arrmanatha previously served as Sugiono’s deputy at the Foreign Ministry, overseeing internal and multilateral affairs.

Speaking to reporters after his inauguration, the 54-year-old said he would build on the government’s existing foreign policy while ensuring that Indonesia’s diplomacy remained consistent with its established priorities amid what he described as a “complicated” global landscape.

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“Indonesia’s foreign policy has always been consistent. Whoever assumes the role of foreign minister has a clear reference: our laws, our foreign policy, [point to] the free and active principle,” he said.