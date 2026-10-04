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Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

AFP
Manila
Sun, October 4, 2026

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In this file photo, workers sit at their desks during a raid by agents of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation at an office of a suspected online scam farm in Manila on January 31, 2025. In this file photo, workers sit at their desks during a raid by agents of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation at an office of a suspected online scam farm in Manila on January 31, 2025. (AFP/Jam Sta Rosa)

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hilippines authorities have arrested more than 200 foreign workers in the country's largest crackdown on illegal online gaming operators this year, the immigration bureau said.

Manila banned Philippine online gaming operators, known locally as POGOs, in 2024 on the grounds that organized crime groups used them as a cover for human trafficking, money laundering, online fraud, kidnappings and murder.

The military and other law enforcement agencies raided two addresses in the southern region of Mindanao on Friday, arresting 110 Chinese nationals, two Cambodians and a Hong Kong resident at one site, an immigration bureau statement released late Saturday said.

Another 131 foreigners were arrested at the second site who were "mostly Chinese" and also included citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The bureau said "large quantities" of computer equipment, mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards were seized.

The government is investigating possible human trafficking-related offences by a number of those arrested, while the rest will be deported.

"We will continue to enforce our immigration laws against foreign nationals who violate the conditions of their stay and ensure that the Philippines is not used as a base for illegal activities," immigration chief Joel Viado said in the statement.

It described the raids as "the largest POGO bust of 2026".

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

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