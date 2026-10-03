Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029

Bahlil Lahadalia is sworn in as coordinating minister for downstreaming and energy transition at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2026. (Government Communication Agency/-)

Among the most notable changes in Thursday's reshuffle was the elevation of Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia to coordinating minister for downstreaming and energy transition, while retaining his post as energy and mineral resources minister.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has further elevated leaders of his ruling coalition in the latest cabinet reshuffle, putting four party chairmen in coordinating ministerial posts as political maneuvering ahead of the 2029 elections begins to take shape.

Prabowo on Thursday carried out his seventh and largest Cabinet reshuffle since taking office in October 2024, appointing or rotating 18 senior officials, including four coordinating ministers, two ministers, four deputy ministers, several agency leaders and the National Police chief.

Among the most notable changes was the elevation of Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia to coordinating minister for downstreaming and energy transition, while retaining his post as energy and mineral resources minister.

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The dual role puts the Golkar chairman at the center of one of Prabowo’s key economic priorities in his Asta Cita, which is expanding domestic processing of the country’s natural resources and advancing the country’s energy transition.

Bahlil now joins other leaders of parties in Prabowo’s coalition who hold coordinating ministerial posts, including Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman Zulkifli Hasan and National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin Iskandar.

Read also: Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power

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Political researcher Arya Fernandes from the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said the reshuffle could be viewed as an effort by Prabowo to reinforce ties with coalition parties as they begin to weigh their interests ahead of the 2029 elections.