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Prabowo kicks off solar power push with groundbreakings, open tenders

At the event on Tuesday, President Prabowo Subianto broke ground on solar power plants in Banyuwangi and Pasuruan in East Java, as well as at Gajah Mungkur Reservoir in Central Java, with a combined capacity of 396.4 MWp.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Gilimanuk, Bali
Tue, August 25, 2026

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President Prabowo Subianto (center) presses a button during the launch and groundbreaking ceremony for the solar power plant programs in Gilimanuk, Jembrana, Bali, on Aug. 25, 2026. President Prabowo Subianto (center) presses a button during the launch and groundbreaking ceremony for the solar power plant programs in Gilimanuk, Jembrana, Bali, on Aug. 25, 2026. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

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resident Prabowo Subianto has broken ground on three solar power projects with a combined capacity of 396.4 megawatt-peak (MWp) and unveiled half a dozen tender-ready projects as part of an ambitious push to add 100 GWp of solar power capacity over the next three years.

"Today is an important day. We're launching, and I believe we'll reach 100 GW in less than three years," he said at a launching event at the Gilimanuk Operation Monument in Jembrana regency, Bali, on Tuesday.

Drawing parallels to the government's food self-sufficiency program, which achieved its four-year target within one year, Prabowo challenged the energy team to deliver similar results.

"If I gave the energy team a three-year target, no, it would be two years.”

The main launch site in Gilimanuk is part of the “fat burning Bali” program, designed to replace fuel-based power generation with clean energy. The facility is expected to feature 198 MWp of solar capacity paired with a 666 megawatt-hour (MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) across 211 hectares, targeting commercial operation by 2028.

The Gilimanuk project is currently ready for tender, along with large floating solar plants at Jatiluhur (1.69 GWp) and an expansion of the existing floating solar project at the Cirata reservoir (1.25 GWp). In total, the country has opened six projects for tender, with a combined capacity of 4.55 GWp.

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At the event on Tuesday, President Prabowo broke ground on solar power plants in Banyuwangi and Pasuruan in East Java, as well as at Gajah Mungkur Reservoir in Central Java, with a combined capacity of 396.4 MWp. In total, 14 projects with a combined capacity of 5.22 GWp have either broken ground or are under construction in Indonesia, representing US$7.7 billion in investment.

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