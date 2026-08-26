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Destry promises 'same soul' at BI should she get the job

In a vetting process at the House of Representatives, Bank Indonesia (BI) governor nominee Destry Damayanti signaled continuity in monetary policy but emphasized a commitment to pushing economic growth should she be approved for the top job at the central bank.

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, August 26, 2026

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Interim Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti arrives on July 27 at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Interim Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti arrives on July 27 at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

B

ank Indonesia (BI) governor nominee Destry Damayanti has signaled monetary policy continuity in a vetting process with the House of Representatives, where she also emphasized a commitment to pushing economic growth should she be confirmed for the central bank’s top job.

During her fit and proper test on Wednesday with House Commission XI, which oversees financial affairs, Destry commended the tenure of the previous governor Perry Warjiyo, who resigned unexpectedly in late July.

“Surely Pak Perry and I have different personalities, we’re different. But, when it comes to policy, sir, we were the same soul.”

Destry was answering a question from lawmaker Harris Turino – whose Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is not part of the ruling coalition – who had asked, “How can we be sure that we are picking a Destry Damayanti, not a Perry Warjiyo chapter two?”

Destry praised the collective collegial system the central bank’s Board of Governors has adopted, which she characterized as a “working democracy”, and lauded Perry’s achievements during his seven-year stint as governor as “truly remarkable”.

“What I will become in the future, let’s see later, sir, but we will keep carrying on the good policies. What needs improving, we’ll improve,” said Destry.

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The commission’s deputy chairman, Gerindra Party member Mohamad Hekal told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday that the commission would announce its decision on Destry’s appointment on Aug. 27.

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