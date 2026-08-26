State train manufacturer INKA ships 120 container wagons to New Zealand

PT Industri Kereta Api (Persero), or INKA, ships Container Flat Top Wagons (CFT Wagons) ordered by UGL Rail Services Pty Ltd for KiwiRail New Zealand at the Jamrud Nilam Mirah Port in Tanjung Perak, Surabaya, East Java. (INKA/-)

INKA's products have been exported to countries including Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

P T Industri Kereta Api (INKA) has shipped 120 container flat-top wagons to New Zealand as part of a 340-unit order from Australian engineering company UGL.

The order comprises 290 40-foot flat-top container wagons and 50 50-foot wagons, 130 of which INKA shipped in March.

The remaining 90 units are scheduled for delivery in November, comprising 40 40-foot flat-top container wagons and 50 50-foot wagons, completing the current order.

“Each shipment is guided by the same principle: meeting the quality and specifications agreed with the customer,” Nanang Agung Rohmandiyas, senior manager of corporate communications and representative office at INKA, said in a statement, as quoted by Tempo on Wednesday.

“We appreciate UGL’s trust in our team and are committed to maintaining that trust with every shipment,” he added.

The latest shipment departed from the Jamrud Nilam Mirah Terminal and Teluk Lamong in Surabaya, which are operated by PT Pelindo Multi Terminal, marking the fourth container flat-top wagon contract between INKA and UGL since their cooperation began in 2021.

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Across their contracts, the state train manufacturer has delivered 1,294 of the 1,504 railcars ordered by UGL.