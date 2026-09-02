Danantara partners up with Bakrie Group to boost commercial EV ecosystem

President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he stands in front of an electric bus during the inauguration of the country’s first commercial electric vehicle assembly plant operated by PT VKTR Sakti Industries in Magelang, Central Java, on April 9, 2026. (Courtesy of/BPMI Setpres)

According to a public disclosure published by VKTR, the proposed financing set out in the agreement would provide an indicative principal amount of up to Rp 2 trillion (US$112.7 million).

S tate asset fund Danantara, through its investment arm Danantara Investment Management (DIM), has inked a non-binding agreement with local conglomerate Bakrie & Brothers and its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas to explore strategic investment in Indonesia’s commercial EV ecosystem.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Danantara said the collaboration aimed to support the acceleration of commercial EV adoption in the country, particularly for electric buses and trucks.

The partnership seeks to support the expansion of VKTR’s mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) business activities, develop an integrated electric mobility ecosystem model designed to reduce barriers to EV adoption, expand access to financing, as well as expedite fleet operators' transition to EVs, including operators of electric buses across the archipelago.

Read also: Electrification drive needs stronger political will, ‘long-term strategy’

“Investment in commercial electrified mobility is a long-term energy transition investment that can bring a positive impact in accelerating the national electric vehicle adoption,” Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer (CIO) of Danantara, said in the same statement.

“In line with the Indonesian government priority, we see this collaboration as part of broader efforts to reduce emissions, strengthen the national industry, push for downstreaming and build a sustainable economic foundation,” he added.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Pandu explained that the non-binding term sheet served as an initial framework, with the partnership set to conduct “comprehensive trials” to ensure the transactions could generate commercial value and contribute positively to Indonesia’s economic development.