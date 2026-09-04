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IEE Series – Energy Week reflects growing ecosystem seeking connections

With Indonesia expanding its power and digital infrastructure, IEE Series – Energy Week 2026 is emerging as a meeting point for industries seeking technology, partnerships, and solutions to support the next phase of industrial transformation.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 4, 2026

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(Images courtesy of Pamerindo Indonesia) (Images courtesy of Pamerindo Indonesia)

T

he ongoing Indonesia Energy & Engineering (IEE) Series – Energy Week 2026, the largest industrial exhibition of its kind in Southeast Asia, is positioning itself not only as a showcase for products and technologies, but also as a platform connecting different parts of Indonesia’s growing industrial ecosystem.

“That is why we are co-locating Electric & Power Indonesia, The Battery Show Indonesia, and Data Center Asia – Indonesia under one event series,” said Maxmilaan Bruinier, Deputy Event Director of Pamerindo Indonesia, organizer of the IEE Series – Energy Week 2026.

The event, featuring Electric & Power Indonesia, The Battery Show Indonesia, and Data Center Asia–Indonesia, kicked off on Sept. 2 at JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, and will run through Sept. 5.

According to Bruinier, Energy Week, part of IEE Series 2026, targets more than 75,000 trade attendees and brings together more than 2,000 exhibiting companies from 39 countries and regions across an exhibition area exceeding 110,000 square meters.

“However, scale is not just about numbers. This level of participation reflects a growing ecosystem seeking connection, from technology providers and industry players to associations, government stakeholders

Bruinier said power, energy storage, and digital infrastructure are becoming increasingly interconnected.

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“Power serves as the foundation, batteries and energy storage provide flexibility in energy management, and data centers are a critical component of digital infrastructure requiring reliable and efficient energy systems,” he explained.

“Because of this, we see value in bringing these three sectors together on a single platform. Industry players can understand the needs of other sectors, discover relevant technology providers, and unlock business connections that might not emerge when these sectors operate in isolation.”

The broader IEE Series adopts a similar approach for Engineering Week by connecting construction, mining, oil and gas, water, disaster management, foundry, metallurgy, and other related industries.

“Our hope is that industry players gain access not only to technology and market intelligence, but also the opportunity to connect with other sectors that have complementary needs, capabilities, and collaboration potential,” Bruinier said.

Visitors to Energy Week can explore technologies and solutions covering power, batteries and energy storage, and digital infrastructure. Beyond the exhibition floor, the program includes seminars, forums, workshops, and discussions featuring industry leaders, associations, experts, and technology providers.

This year’s event features four hybrid stages, 21 seminar sessions, and 73 thought leaders, supported by 12 associations.

“We want visitors to not only see what is currently available on the market, but also gain insights into future industry directions and upcoming needs,” Bruinier said.

He emphasized that networking and collaboration are central to the value of an industrial exhibition.

“Many of today’s industrial challenges cannot be solved by a single technology or sector alone, making it essential for industry players to meet peers who offer complementary solutions, expertise, or needs,” he said.

“That is why we want the IEE Series to serve as a meeting point for this ecosystem. Beyond post-event transactions, our goal is to foster long-term connections, knowledge exchange, partnerships, and collaborative opportunities that deliver lasting value to the industry.”

This year’s theme, “Sustainability for Industrial Transformation,” also reflects the broader role that technology, efficiency, resilience, and collaboration play in industrial development.

“For us, sustainability in the context of industrial transformation extends beyond a single environmental aspect. It is about how industries can continuously grow in a more efficient, responsible, resilient, and long-term value-driven manner,” Bruinier said.

“We see sustainability as an integral part of the transformation process itself. Technology, efficiency, responsible development, safety, resilience, and collaboration all play a role.”

Through the IEE Series, Pamerindo aims to connect industry stakeholders with practical solutions and perspectives that can support this transformation.

From an event-management perspective, the organizer also seeks to operate its events more responsibly. This includes alignment with all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) throughout the IEE Series.

“Ultimately, our priority is providing a platform where the industry can engage in dialogue and advance toward long-term value creation,” Bruinier said.

He added that the IEE Series seeks to contribute to Indonesia’s industrial development by connecting sectors whose relationships are becoming increasingly close.

“When the power, battery, digital infrastructure, and engineering sectors converge, stakeholders can better understand each other’s needs and opportunities,” he said.

“Ultimately, we hope these connections drive greater knowledge exchange, business opportunities, technology adoption, and collaboration. The contribution of the IEE Series goes beyond hosting an exhibition, it creates a space for the industrial ecosystem to connect and grow together.”

(Images courtesy of Pamerindo Indonesia)
(Images courtesy of Pamerindo Indonesia)

The opening of IEE Series Energy Week 2026 also highlighted how rising demand for energy and digital infrastructure is encouraging industries to expand capacity while improving efficiency and reliability.

Under Indonesia’s 2025–2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL), the country is targeting an additional 69.5 GW of power generation capacity, including 42.6 GW from renewable energy and 10.3 GW from energy storage systems.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s data center capacity reached approximately 370 MW in 2025. These developments provide an important context for the convergence of power, energy storage, and digital infrastructure at Energy Week.

The Indonesia Smart Grid Initiative (Prakarsa Jaringan Cerdas Indonesia/PJCI) Symposium, held alongside the opening of Electric & Power Indonesia, discussed how developments in the energy and digital infrastructure sectors are creating demand for power systems that are more reliable, flexible, and adaptive.

PJCI Chairman Arsyadany G. Akmalaputri said the demand for electricity would continue to increase while becoming more diverse and dynamic.

“Therefore, the development of power systems needs to move towards systems that are smarter, more flexible, and capable of reliably integrating various energy sources,” she said.

She highlighted smart grids, renewable energy integration, and technology-based energy management as increasingly important to improving efficiency and strengthening system resilience.

“In this way, power infrastructure can continue to support productivity and create greater long-term value for industries,” she said.

Energy development and equitable growth

Akmalaputri also stressed that the importance of energy extends beyond the way electricity is generated, marketed, and distributed.

“Energy is not only about how electricity is marketed and distributed, but also about how a nation grows, how communities can gain better opportunities, and how development can be experienced more equally,” she said.

Achieving equitable development, she added, requires the involvement of multiple stakeholders.

The development of electricity, energy storage technologies, and digital infrastructure needs to evolve in an integrated manner, supported by government, businesses, technology providers, industry associations, academics, and end users.

“Cross-sector collaboration is therefore essential to ensure that technological developments can be translated into systems that are more efficient, resilient, and capable of delivering long-term benefits for both industry and society,” she said.

The value of cross-sector collaboration is also reflected in the participation of exhibitors such as RMA Indonesia.

The company is using Energy Week to introduce power-generation solutions designed to serve various sectors, including building infrastructure, hospitality, resorts, and data centers. Through its participation, RMA Group is showcasing generator-set innovations that have already been marketed globally but are being presented in Indonesia for the first time.

RMA Indonesia Development and Technical Support Manager Rio Harison Saragih said Energy Week provides the company with an opportunity to reach a broader range of sectors, following its previous participation mainly in Mining Indonesia exhibitions under the IEE Series.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with Pamerindo Indonesia

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