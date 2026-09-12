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Growing domestic investor dominance double-edged sword for IDX

The stock market has seen a gradual recovery despite remaining vulnerable to foreign sell-offs amid global headwinds and lingering concerns over index provider MSCI’s upcoming review, with domestic investors increasingly in the driver’s seat. 

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, September 12, 2026

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Employees watch a digital screen displaying stock movements on Jan. 28 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta. Employees watch a digital screen displaying stock movements on Jan. 28 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he stock market has seen a gradual recovery despite remaining vulnerable to foreign sell-offs amid global headwinds and lingering concerns over index provider MSCI’s upcoming review, with domestic investors increasingly in the driver’s seat.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index has shown signs of a rebound following a severe drop in the first half of the year. It has been on a gradual uptrend since the middle of the year and gained 4.64 percent in the month of August alone.

The benchmark index closed at 6,541.38 points on Friday after dropping in line with other markets of the region, which is still down 25 percent since the beginning of the year, making it the worst performer among major Asian indexes.

The market rout in the first half of 2026 was triggered by a transparency warning from MSCI earlier this year, which led to panic-selling and two trading halts.

MSCI raised concerns over Indonesia’s market transparency and “investability” since late 2025 through talks with authorities and market participants.

In late January, the index compiler still considered the local stock market opaque, prompting it to freeze index additions for Indonesian equities and warn that the country could be downgraded from emerging market to frontier market status in its indexes unless several issues were addressed.

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MSCI’s warning spooked investors, with investment bank Goldman Sachs estimating that a downgrade by the index compiler could cause as much as US$13 billion in capital outflows.

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