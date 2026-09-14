The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Rescuers searching for 140 people from passenger ship in Java Sea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Rescuers searching for 140 people from passenger ship in Java Sea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

AI-linked Asian stocks slump after top lab CEOs call for development slowdown

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on AI companies to slow the rate at which they advance model capabilities amid mounting fears of misuse of artificial intelligence. Both Elon Musk, who runs xAI, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said that they agree with Amodei.

Gregor Stuart Hunter (Reuters)
Singapore
Mon, September 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
This combination of pictures created on September 12, 2026 shows (left to right) Open AI CEO Sam Altman in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in New York on December 3, 2025, and Elon Musk in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 22, 2025. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on September 12, 2026, called on artificial intelligence (AI) firms to slow down the development of the powerful technology, amid mounting worries over the risks of “superintelligent“ computer systems. This combination of pictures created on September 12, 2026 shows (left to right) Open AI CEO Sam Altman in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in New York on December 3, 2025, and Elon Musk in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 22, 2025. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on September 12, 2026, called on artificial intelligence (AI) firms to slow down the development of the powerful technology, amid mounting worries over the risks of “superintelligent“ computer systems. (AFP/Brendan Smialowski/Michael M. Santiago/various sources)

A

I-connected stocks fell sharply in early Asian trading on Monday after the CEOs of the companies developing the most advanced AI models warned the pace of development must slow to prevent threats to humanity.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on AI companies to slow the rate at which they advance model capabilities amid mounting fears of misuse of artificial intelligence. Both Elon Musk, who runs xAI, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said that they agree with Amodei.

Altman later said OpenAI would not proceed with an IPO this year, citing safety concerns.

Shares in OpenAI investor SoftBank tumbled as much as 13.2% as trading began in Japan alongside an initial 9.8% plunge for memory chipmaker Kioxia and a 3.7% decline for chip supply chain company Tokyo Electron.

In Taipei, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company slipped 1.2%, while in South Korea SK Hynix slid 5.3% and Samsung Electronics fell 3.7%.

"Selling pressure is likely to hit AI and semiconductor-related stocks in Tokyo following a series of weekend comments calling for a slowdown in the pace of AI development," Takayuki Miyajima, senior economist at Sony Financial Group, said in a note.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"Additionally, uncertainty surrounding the situation in the Middle East continues to weigh on sentiment."

In Shanghai, memory chipmaker CXMT dropped 2.7%, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation fell 1.4%.

In Hong Kong, Zhongji Innolight shed 4.1%, while Minimax fell 5.4%. Shares of Z.ai, the developer of the GLM AI series, also tumbled as much as 10.5% after making a discounted share placement.

San Francisco-based Anthropic released a threat intelligence report on Thursday detailing how several actors had used its Claude AI models for activities ranging from weapons development and cyber operations to surveillance and fraud.

Alarm about the potential harm from AI grew this week when Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, stating that the "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

OpenAI's Altman said in an interview that risks of human extinction posed by AI were "unacceptable".

And while several US lawmakers have raised concern about AI's rapid progress and called for new rules, US President Donald Trump on Sunday likened AI critics to "very negative forces" bringing up scenarios that will not happen, and said he wanted to make sure that the US remains the industry leader.

AI-related trades have powered much of the gains in global equities since OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022, but more recently cyberattacks by rogue AI agents and public discontent with data center construction have raised opposition to the development of the industry.

The US and Chinese governments are expected to hold AI safety talks as part of bilateral discussions taking place this month, according to two people briefed on the plans.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

AI-linked Asian stocks slump after top lab CEOs call for development slowdown

Data-center reality check could slam brakes on AI earnings boom

Google to invest up to $40 billion in AI rival Anthropic

Musk's Grok barred from undressing images after global backlash

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings reportedly in talks to raise $20b from investors

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in Business

 View more
This combination of pictures created on September 12, 2026 shows (left to right) Open AI CEO Sam Altman in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in New York on December 3, 2025, and Elon Musk in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 22, 2025. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on September 12, 2026, called on artificial intelligence (AI) firms to slow down the development of the powerful technology, amid mounting worries over the risks of “superintelligent“ computer systems.
Markets

AI-linked Asian stocks slump after top lab CEOs call for development slowdown
This Planet Labs PBC satellite image shows damage to the East-West pipeline facility in the Hejaz Region, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 11, 2026.
Markets

Oil prices jump more than 2 percent after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz
A woman walks on Aug. 11 past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta.
Companies

SOE dividend grab tests Danantara’s mandate

Highlight
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, President Prabowo Subianto arrives before the start of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for Global South, BRICS unity amid fragmented world order
A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Editorial

The much-needed disaster budget
A woman walks past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Companies

SOE dividend grab tests Danantara’s mandate

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Houthis' Yemen advance leaves Gulf states with uncomfortable choice
Markets

AI-linked Asian stocks slump after top lab CEOs call for development slowdown
Academia

Korean troops for the US-Israeli war against Iran?
Archipelago

Rescuers searching for 129 people still missing after Java sea accident
Academia

Electing a new WHO boss: An opportunity for Indonesia and the world

Markets

Oil prices jump more than 2 percent after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz
Academia

The program redesign the IMF needs
Academia

Skepticism around green ride‑hailing: How to gain riders’ trust
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.