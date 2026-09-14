The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pertamina seeks excise exemption for ethanol import to boost biofuel rollout

Existing bioethanol supplies can cover only about 3 percent of national demand for biofuel applications, according to the Investment and Downstream Ministry data.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Pertamina Technology and Innovation Senior Vice President Oki Muraza fills a car with biofuel on July 24, 2024, at the Pertamina and Toyota Sorghum Bioethanol Prime Filling event held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang City, Banten. Pertamina Technology and Innovation Senior Vice President Oki Muraza fills a car with biofuel on July 24, 2024, at the Pertamina and Toyota Sorghum Bioethanol Prime Filling event held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang City, Banten.

P

ertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial and trading arm of state-owned energy giant Pertamina, is seeking an excise exemption for fuel-grade ethanol import as the government prepares to mandate ethanol-blended gasoline within the next two years.

The state fuel retailer said it would help keep ethanol-blended gasoline economical while the government rolls out its mandatory blending roadmap.

"Together with the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and other agencies, we are seeking support for an excise exemption for fuel-based ethanol," Pertamina Patra Niaga retail marketing director Eko Ricky Susanto said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Read also: Indonesia rolls out B50 biodiesel mandate, lifting palm oil demand

Current excise rules treat fuel-grade ethanol the same as ethanol used by the food and beverage industries, making an exemption a key part of Pertamina Patra Niaga's preparations for wider blending, Eko said.

“Because this is for the energy transition and energy shifting, we have proposed to the ministry that it be supported with an excise exemption, and this is currently being processed,” he said.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Pertamina is meanwhile preparing terminals, storage tanks and blending systems to handle bioethanol, with initial infrastructure focusing on Java where domestic production is currently centered in Mojokerto, East Java.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

Indonesia weighs subsidized fuel curbs for luxury cars

Abadi Masela: Redefining Indo-Pacific LNG geopolitics

Potential risks of B50

Drivers forced to queue overnight as fuel shortages grip Sumatra

B50 rollout requires more CPO output, industry warns

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in Business

 View more
Pertamina Technology and Innovation Senior Vice President Oki Muraza fills a car with biofuel on July 24, 2024, at the Pertamina and Toyota Sorghum Bioethanol Prime Filling event held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang City, Banten.
Regulations

Pertamina seeks excise exemption for ethanol import to boost biofuel rollout
Indonesia's Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara attends a monthly media briefing on the state budget at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on June 5, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy
Motorists wait to buy Pertalite gasoline at a gas station in Medan, North Sumatra, on July 16, 2026.
Economy

Makassar fuel queues trigger WFH, rotating purchase policy

Highlight
Indonesia's Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara attends a monthly media briefing on the state budget at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on June 5, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy
A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Editorial

The much-needed disaster budget
A Manggala Agni forest firefighter struggles to extinguish the forest and land fire in Rambutan village, Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra on Sept. 12, 2026.
Archipelago

Wildfire emissions may cause Indonesia to miss climate target

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Rescuers battle turbulent seas in search for 129 people after ferry sinks off Java
Regulations

Pertamina seeks excise exemption for ethanol import to boost biofuel rollout
Economy

Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy
Economy

Makassar fuel queues trigger WFH, rotating purchase policy
Europe

France submits new proposal to ban social media for under-15s
Asia & Pacific

Okinawa election win may give Tokyo freer hand on military build-up
Middle East and Africa

Houthis' Yemen advance leaves Gulf states with uncomfortable choice
Markets

AI-linked Asian stocks slump after top lab CEOs call for development slowdown
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pertamina seeks excise exemption for ethanol import to boost biofuel rollout

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.