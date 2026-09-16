The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program
The benefit of the doubt has expired

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program
The benefit of the doubt has expired

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

RI shines on world stage: Sinarmas World Academy ranks among Top 5 IB Schools in the world

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 16, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy) (Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)

H

istory has been made. Representing Indonesia on the world stage, Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) has broken into the top five International Baccalaureate (IB) schools in the world, according to the newly released 2026 results from  IB-Schools.com*. 

With an average score of 38.1 points, Sinarmas World Academy stands shoulder to shoulder with educational powerhouses from the United Kingdom, Spain and China, claiming the highest score of any school in Indonesia, establishing the nation’s claim among the world's education elite.

(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)
(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)

From Top 50 to Top 5

Anyone can have one good year, but very few can build a legacy.  In February 2025, Sinarmas World Academy carved out a place among the world's top 50 IB schools in the rankings by Education Advisers. Since then, SWA has shattered its own ceiling, climbing from the top 50 into the top five globally.

 This year's Class of 2026 added another remarkable chapter to that legacy, achieving an average IB score of 38.1, well above the global average of 30.9, with 44 percent above 40 and a perfect score of 45 points. Over 80 percent of the cohort also secured offers from the world's top 50 universities, including Imperial College London, Cornell University, UC Berkeley and Zhejiang University, while 55 percent earned scholarship offers in recognition of their academic excellence, leadership and achievements that reach far beyond the classroom.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)
(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)

The engine behind the legacy

Great results have a formula. For Sinarmas World Academy, it’s BEST Foundations® and BEST Pathways®.  Working in sequence, these two programs form the blueprint behind every milestone that followed. BEST Foundations® lays the groundwork starting in Elementary School, guiding students through the Cambridge curriculum and IB framework and building the confidence and character every future leader needs. That foundation feeds directly into BEST Pathways®, which puts the reins in students' hands, empowering them to personalize their academic journey from Grade 9 onwards and setting them apart from students anywhere else in the world.

“One of the keys to the success of our unique BEST Pathways® program is that no two pathways are the same and every student’s journey is unique. Each pathway is carefully adapted and tailored to the individual student’s needs, goals, strengths and context, helping them discover and pursue the best possible path for them,” shared Stanislav Sousek, Sinarmas World Academy’s Middle School and High School Co-Principal.

 

Proud moment for Indonesia

Beyond the numbers, this is a milestone worth celebrating well beyond Sinarmas World Academy's own campus. It reflects what is possible when world-class teaching and a supportive community come together, as well as what students in Indonesia are capable of achieving on the global stage.

"This recognition belongs to every student who stayed up late perfecting their essay, every teacher who encouraged the class to think critically and globally, and every parent who trusted Sinarmas World Academy with their child's future," said Deddy Djaja Ria, Sinarmas World Academy’s General Manager. "To be named among the top five IB schools in the world is a proud moment not just for the school but for Indonesia as a country."

*Top Global - Top IB Schools Small Cohort

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with Sinarmas World Academy

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry

Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry

Related Article

IEE Series – Energy Week reflects growing ecosystem seeking connections

Accused Thai school shooter had watched violent content online, police say

Nearly 1,000 weapons found at South Jakarta school

New year, new coach, new hope

Analysis: Telkom loses 1.4 GHz BWA to Hashim, Sinar Mas firms

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry

Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry

More in Business

 View more
Heavy equipment and trucks pass through a coal mining site in East Kalimantan in August 2016.
Companies

Bayan Resources declares force majeure amid delayed RKAB approval
AirAsia airplanes are pictured on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Jan. 8, 2024.
Companies

Malaysia talks to Batik Air, Malaysia Airlines to absorb AirAsia domestic routes
(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)
Companies

RI shines on world stage: Sinarmas World Academy ranks among Top 5 IB Schools in the world

Highlight
Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) shakes hands with outgoing Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa during a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, September 15, 2026.
Economy

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
A student reacts while receiving treatment for food poisoning at the regional general hospital after eating government-sponsored free school meals in Pati, Central Java, September 9, 2026.
Editorial

Feeding, not poisoning
Parenting time: A 2.5-month-old proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) plays on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, under the watch of its mother at Batu Secret Zoo, Jatim Park 2, in Batu, East Java. The zoo has increased the population of the endangered Kalimantan-endemic primate from five to 10 individuals through a conserva- tion breeding program carried out over the past two years.
Archipelago

12 endangered proboscis monkeys killed as wildfires ravage Kalimantan

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

China defense minister urges nations to curb regressive historical trends
Companies

Bayan Resources declares force majeure amid delayed RKAB approval
Middle East and Africa

Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warn of 'red line'
Academia

A fractured world tests the limits of multilateralism
Archipelago

Batam land dispute ends in two deaths, 10 injured after clash
Science & Tech

Indonesian students to conduct UN-backed microgravity experiment in Germany
Academia

The Red Sea crisis exposes BRICS’ deep divisions
Companies

Malaysia talks to Batik Air, Malaysia Airlines to absorb AirAsia domestic routes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.