RI shines on world stage: Sinarmas World Academy ranks among Top 5 IB Schools in the world

H istory has been made. Representing Indonesia on the world stage, Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) has broken into the top five International Baccalaureate (IB) schools in the world, according to the newly released 2026 results from IB-Schools.com*.

With an average score of 38.1 points, Sinarmas World Academy stands shoulder to shoulder with educational powerhouses from the United Kingdom, Spain and China, claiming the highest score of any school in Indonesia, establishing the nation’s claim among the world's education elite.

(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)

From Top 50 to Top 5

Anyone can have one good year, but very few can build a legacy. In February 2025, Sinarmas World Academy carved out a place among the world's top 50 IB schools in the rankings by Education Advisers. Since then, SWA has shattered its own ceiling, climbing from the top 50 into the top five globally.

This year's Class of 2026 added another remarkable chapter to that legacy, achieving an average IB score of 38.1, well above the global average of 30.9, with 44 percent above 40 and a perfect score of 45 points. Over 80 percent of the cohort also secured offers from the world's top 50 universities, including Imperial College London, Cornell University, UC Berkeley and Zhejiang University, while 55 percent earned scholarship offers in recognition of their academic excellence, leadership and achievements that reach far beyond the classroom.

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(Courtesy of Sinarmas World Academy)

The engine behind the legacy

Great results have a formula. For Sinarmas World Academy, it’s BEST Foundations® and BEST Pathways®. Working in sequence, these two programs form the blueprint behind every milestone that followed. BEST Foundations® lays the groundwork starting in Elementary School, guiding students through the Cambridge curriculum and IB framework and building the confidence and character every future leader needs. That foundation feeds directly into BEST Pathways®, which puts the reins in students' hands, empowering them to personalize their academic journey from Grade 9 onwards and setting them apart from students anywhere else in the world.

“One of the keys to the success of our unique BEST Pathways® program is that no two pathways are the same and every student’s journey is unique. Each pathway is carefully adapted and tailored to the individual student’s needs, goals, strengths and context, helping them discover and pursue the best possible path for them,” shared Stanislav Sousek, Sinarmas World Academy’s Middle School and High School Co-Principal.

Proud moment for Indonesia

Beyond the numbers, this is a milestone worth celebrating well beyond Sinarmas World Academy's own campus. It reflects what is possible when world-class teaching and a supportive community come together, as well as what students in Indonesia are capable of achieving on the global stage.

"This recognition belongs to every student who stayed up late perfecting their essay, every teacher who encouraged the class to think critically and globally, and every parent who trusted Sinarmas World Academy with their child's future," said Deddy Djaja Ria, Sinarmas World Academy’s General Manager. "To be named among the top five IB schools in the world is a proud moment not just for the school but for Indonesia as a country."

*Top Global - Top IB Schools Small Cohort