The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi

PLN detailed that the aggregate generation capacity of the hydroelectric plants fell from approximately 850 megawatts (MW) to 250 MW.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 17, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Residents fish at Lake Sibili, where water levels have receded in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. Residents fish at Lake Sibili, where water levels have receded in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (Antara/Muhammad Rifki Hasan)

E

nergy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that an El Niño-induced dry season had severely depleted water levels at the hydroelectric power plants that supply South Sulawesi province. The lower water levels have reduced generating capacity, causing power supply shortfalls.

“El Niño has caused water levels to decline, directly reducing the generating capacity of hydropower plants,” Bahlil said after a hearing with House Commission XII on Wednesday, as quoted by Detik.

He added that he would soon coordinate with state-owned electricity company PLN to address the issue.

“South Sulawesi relies on several hydroelectric power plants. Because of El Niño, water availability and therefore generation capacity, have diminished.”

PLN president director Darmawan Prasodjo explained on Tuesday that the South Sulawesi electricity system has recently faced strain because of the declining generation capacity of several hydroelectric plants.

Hydrological conditions influenced by the El Niño phenomenon have caused a drop in output from the Poso, Bakaru and Malea hydroelectric plants, as well as several mini-hydro power plants, as reported by Bisnis.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Darmawan detailed that the aggregate generation capacity of the hydroelectric plants fell from approximately 850 megawatts (MW) to 250 MW.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Related Article

El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi

Indonesian wildfire emissions surge to world's highest

Wildfires: All hands on deck

Everybody wants energy security post the Iran war, but how?

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

More in Business

 View more
Residents fish at Lake Sibili, where water levels have receded in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.
Economy

El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi
Against poverty: A resident repairs a water pipe on Oct.17, 2025, in Sama Jaya village, Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi. The Health Ministry has intended to give people greater access to basic health care service facilities and to increase the development of clean water and sanitation infrastructure
Regulations

DPD demands higher regional transfers in 2027 state budget
AirAsia airplanes are pictured on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Jan. 8, 2024.
Companies

Malaysia talks to rival airlines as it monitors AirAsia's financial health

Highlight
The chamber of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York.
Americas

Indonesia seeks fifth UNSC term, pledges Global South voice
Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) signs a document as his predecessor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa observes on Sept. 15, 2026, during a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Not the Ministry of Magic
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java on Oct. 2, 2023.
Regulations

Whoosh takeover in limbo after Purbaya ousted as finance minister

The Latest

 View more
Economy

El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi
Americas

Indonesia seeks fifth UNSC term, pledges Global South voice
Regulations

DPD demands higher regional transfers in 2027 state budget
Entertainment

Artists exit Sheeran tour in solidarity with Macklemore pro-Palestinian comments
Americas

Gates Foundation allocates $1b for equitable AI
Companies

Malaysia talks to rival airlines as it monitors AirAsia's financial health
Archipelago

Rescuers plan to right ship capsized in Java Sea

Academia

Why Russia is deepening ties across the Global South
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.