El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi

Residents fish at Lake Sibili, where water levels have receded in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (Antara/Muhammad Rifki Hasan)

PLN detailed that the aggregate generation capacity of the hydroelectric plants fell from approximately 850 megawatts (MW) to 250 MW.

E nergy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that an El Niño-induced dry season had severely depleted water levels at the hydroelectric power plants that supply South Sulawesi province. The lower water levels have reduced generating capacity, causing power supply shortfalls.

“El Niño has caused water levels to decline, directly reducing the generating capacity of hydropower plants,” Bahlil said after a hearing with House Commission XII on Wednesday, as quoted by Detik.

He added that he would soon coordinate with state-owned electricity company PLN to address the issue.

“South Sulawesi relies on several hydroelectric power plants. Because of El Niño, water availability and therefore generation capacity, have diminished.”

PLN president director Darmawan Prasodjo explained on Tuesday that the South Sulawesi electricity system has recently faced strain because of the declining generation capacity of several hydroelectric plants.

Hydrological conditions influenced by the El Niño phenomenon have caused a drop in output from the Poso, Bakaru and Malea hydroelectric plants, as well as several mini-hydro power plants, as reported by Bisnis.

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Darmawan detailed that the aggregate generation capacity of the hydroelectric plants fell from approximately 850 megawatts (MW) to 250 MW.