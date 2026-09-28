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Mideast oil exports rebound in September as Saudi Arabia boosts shipments

The rebound came following a recovery in exports via the Strait of Hormuz, which were set to hit about 7.4 million bpd this month.

Florence Tan (Reuters)
Singapore
Mon, September 28, 2026

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A drone view shows vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Aug. 28, 2026. A drone view shows vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Aug. 28, 2026. (Reuters/STR)

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rude oil exports from key Middle East producers rebounded in September to 12.8 million barrels per day, the highest since the US-Israeli war with Iran started in February, data from Kpler showed on Monday, as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates boosted exports.

The rebound came following a recovery in exports via the Strait of Hormuz, which were set to hit about 7.4 million bpd this month, as Saudi Arabia diverted oil exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu following attacks that damaged its East-West pipeline, the preliminary data showed.

While exports from the region, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, have rebounded, they were still about 6 million bpd down from 18.8 million bpd in February, according to Kpler.

The region's top exporter Saudi Arabia was on track to ship about 5.4 million bpd this month, rebounding from 2.5 million bpd in August, the data showed.

September shipments from the Ras Tanura port in the Gulf jumped to about 3.6 million bpd, from 929,000 bpd in August, but still lower than the 6.4 million bpd recorded in February, according to the data.

A total of 19 very large crude carriers, carrying 2 million barrels of Saudi oil each, exited the Strait of Hormuz last week, Kpler data showed.

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The figures exclude any vessels that might have crossed the strait with their Automatic Identification System transponders turned off to avoid detection.

Before the Iran war started on February 28, the strait typically handled about 125 large commercial vessels per day, including tankers, gas carriers, bulkers and container vessels, accounting for some 20 percent of the world’s daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supply.

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