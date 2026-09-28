The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Oil prices spike after Trump rejects Iran truce offer

AFP
Hong Kong, China
Mon, September 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A man fills in his car at a gas station in Saint-Etienne-de-Montluc, western France, on April 15, 2026. A man fills in his car at a gas station in Saint-Etienne-de-Montluc, western France, on April 15, 2026. (AFP/Loic Venance)

O

il prices spiked with bond yields Monday as Donald Trump's rejection of an Iranian offer of a seven-day truce stoked inflation concerns, while stocks were mixed as traders look ahead to the release of key US data.

Tehran last week set out a plan at the UN General Assembly for a halt in hostilities that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened, which would ease a crippling supply crisis that has jacked up costs around the world.

The waterway is key to the world's energy supply and is now central to the conflict between the US and Iran, particularly with Houthis seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital shipping lane.

However, the US president told reporters outside the White House "I reject their proposal".

Still, he told Axios that he expects negotiations to resume.

"They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make," he told the news platform. "It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago."

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"They overplayed their hand," Trump added, in the interview published Sunday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that indirect talks between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as Monday.

Iran was still standing by its conditions for reopening the Strait, including the release of frozen assets, the lifting of sanctions on its oil and an end to the US naval blockade.

Oil prices, which fell more than two percent Friday on news of the offer, bounced back at the start of the new week, with Brent back above $106 a barrel.

That stoked inflation concerns again, and weighed on stock markets.

Seoul shed more than two percent as it reopened after a long break, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta also dropped.

There were gains in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Wellington.

Bond yields climbed, with the average on a gauge of world bonds topping four percent last week for the first time since 2007, according to Bloomberg.

The rise in prices puts the focus back on the Federal Reserve ahead of its next policy meeting at the end of October, with CME's FedWatch tool putting the chances of a second successive interest rate hike at more than 65 percent.

Before that decision is made, investors will see the release of the bank's preferred gauge of inflation this week as well as a key jobs report that could play a vital role in policymakers' thinking.

"Middle East tensions have flared again after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," wrote Stephen Innes at Quintex Intel.

"Oil has pushed higher, Asian equities are softer, and suddenly the brief Friday reprieve in global fixed income looks more like an intermission than the end of the show."

Still, he added: "The market is still pricing some probability that everyone eventually finds their way back to the table, even if they continue to spend the next few weeks shouting across it first."

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Related Article

Shares tick higher as Fed hikes rates, dollar jumps

Dollar near two-week high as oil surge lifts yields, Fed hike bets

Currency markets subdued as oil shock lifts global yields

Global bond markets put governments on notice over fiscal, inflation risks

Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gas prices

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

More in Business

 View more
An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at a Bank Mandiri Syariah branch in Jakarta, in this undated file photo
Markets

Rupiah back near 18,000 on strong dollar, high oil price
A prison official assists an inmate in gathering eggs from chickens at the Pekalongan prison in Central Java on June 15, 2026. The penitentiary provides training in food processing and farming to support the government's food security drive.
Economy

Govt earmarks Rp 17 trillion for integrated livestock ecosystem
An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

GoTo plunges 14% as IDX lowers minimum price cap

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech at the UN General Assembly high-level debate in New York City on September 26, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Palestine test for UN ‘resilience’, says Indonesia
Support from afar: Members of the Muslim community protest in front of the Arjuna Wijaya Statue in Central Jakarta on Sept. 20, 2023, against a government plan to develop Rempang Island near Batam into a Chinese-funded economic zone that would displace around 7,500 people.
Editorial

 The politics of soil
A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java on Oct. 12, 2025.
Regulations

Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Rupiah back near 18,000 on strong dollar, high oil price
Politics

Calls grow for probe into alleged luxury Cibinong cells
Economy

Govt earmarks Rp 17 trillion for integrated livestock ecosystem
Markets

GoTo plunges 14% as IDX lowers minimum price cap
Archipelago

'Struggling to eat': Survivors suffer after NTT quake
Academia

Anak Krakatau’s eruption begins a new soil story
Archipelago

Ferry death toll hits 66 as search enters 16th day
Markets

Oil prices spike after Trump rejects Iran truce offer
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.