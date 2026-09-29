House passes 2027 state budget bill into law

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Spending and revenue next year were approved at Rp 4.1 quadrillion and 3.4 quadrillion, respectively, representing increases of about 4 percent and 7 percent from the latest estimates for this year's budget.
he House of Representatives passed President Prabowo Subianto's budget bill for 2027 into law on Tuesday, with spending projected at Rp 4.1 quadrillion (US$228 billion) as the administration aims to lift the pace of economic growth to 6 percent.
Spending and revenue next year were approved at Rp 4.1 quadrillion and 3.4 quadrillion, respectively, representing increases of about 4 percent and 7 percent from the latest estimates for this year's budget.
The higher spending reflects increased allocations to ministries and agencies, the House’s budget committee chair has said. The revenue target was raised by the same amount to maintain the fiscal deficit at 2.4 percent of GDP.
Headline inflation for 2027 was projected at 2.5 percent, which is within the central bank's target range, and the rupiah is assumed to average 17,500 per US dollar.
The budget bill was approved against a backdrop of investors' concerns about fiscal discipline and questions about the central bank's independence, which intensified after the surprise resignation of Governor Perry Warjiyo in July.
Prabowo's flagship free meals program received 240 trillion rupiah for next year, an increase of about 5 percent from this year's trimmed allocation. The scheme has been hit by a corruption investigation and numerous cases of mass food poisoning.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.