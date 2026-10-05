Saudi Arabia unexpectedly cuts oil prices to Asia

Aramco has been looking ​at offering discounts for oil loaded off Oman to compensate buyers for record freight ​rates, people familiar with the matter said last week, as it sought to protect its market ‌share ⁠after the regional conflict hit exports.

S audi ​Arabia has unexpectedly cut November crude oil prices for Asia while it ‌raised those for northwest Europe and the Mediterranean regions, a pricing document showed on Monday.

The largest Middle Eastern crude exporter set the November Arab Light crude oil official selling price to ​Asia at US$5 a barrel below the average of Oman and Dubai prices, ​down $3 from the previous month. The discount for November is the widest since ⁠June 2020, Reuters data showed.

This was against expectations of a $3 a barrel hike ​for its November OSP in a Reuters survey in line with gains seen in the ​Middle Eastern benchmarks. State oil company Saudi Aramco made deeper cuts of $5 a barrel for the November OSPs of heavier grades, Arab Medium and Arab Heavy, sold to Asia.

Aramco has been looking ​at offering discounts for oil loaded off Oman to compensate buyers for record freight ​rates, people familiar with the matter said last week, as it sought to protect its market ‌share ⁠after the regional conflict hit exports.

Separately, Saudi Aramco raised the November OSPs for northwest Europe by $3 a barrel across all grades after it resumed exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Aramco kept prices unchanged for buyers in the United States.

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Saudi Arabia ​and other members of ​OPEC+ agreed on Sunday ⁠to keep oil production targets steady for November, in line with expectations that further output policy adjustments are unlikely until next ​year.