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Saudi Arabia unexpectedly cuts oil prices to Asia

Aramco has been looking ​at offering discounts for oil loaded off Oman to compensate buyers for record freight ​rates, people familiar with the matter said last week, as it sought to protect its market ‌share ⁠after the regional conflict hit exports.

Yomna Ehab and Siyi Liu (Reuters)
Mon, October 5, 2026

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General view of Aramco's oil field in the Empty Quarter, Shaybah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2024. General view of Aramco's oil field in the Empty Quarter, Shaybah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2024. (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

S

audi ​Arabia has unexpectedly cut November crude oil prices for Asia while it ‌raised those for northwest Europe and the Mediterranean regions, a pricing document showed on Monday.

The largest Middle Eastern crude exporter set the November Arab Light crude oil official selling price to ​Asia at US$5 a barrel below the average of Oman and Dubai prices, ​down $3 from the previous month. The discount for November is the widest since ⁠June 2020, Reuters data showed.

This was against expectations of a $3 a barrel hike ​for its November OSP in a Reuters survey in line with gains seen in the ​Middle Eastern benchmarks. State oil company Saudi Aramco made deeper cuts of $5 a barrel for the November OSPs of heavier grades, Arab Medium and Arab Heavy, sold to Asia.

Aramco has been looking ​at offering discounts for oil loaded off Oman to compensate buyers for record freight ​rates, people familiar with the matter said last week, as it sought to protect its market ‌share ⁠after the regional conflict hit exports.

Separately, Saudi Aramco raised the November OSPs for northwest Europe by $3 a barrel across all grades after it resumed exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Aramco kept prices unchanged for buyers in the United States.

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Saudi Arabia ​and other members of ​OPEC+ agreed on Sunday ⁠to keep oil production targets steady for November, in line with expectations that further output policy adjustments are unlikely until next ​year.

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