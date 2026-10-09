Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia builds new Rp 500 billion factory in Kendal

The inauguration of Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia’s (GCPI) new manufacturing facility in Kendal Special Economic Zone (KEK), Central Java on Tuesday (6/10/2026) was attended by business head - Indonesia; global head - business transformation and digital Godrej Consumer Products Limited Rajesh Sethuraman, managing director & CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Limited Aasif Malbari, and Ambasador of India to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty.

The first phase of the facility occupies 2.5 hectares of GCPI’s total 5.5-ha site in Kendal, serving as a manufacturing hub for household insecticides for both Indonesian and export markets.

P T Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia (GCPI) has constructed a new manufacturing facility in the Kendal Industrial Park, Kendal regency, Central Java, with an investment value of Rp 500 billion. The new plant represents the next phase of the company's production capacity expansion in Indonesia; Godrej previously operated a manufacturing facility in Bogor.

This investment marks the continuation of GCPI’s journey in Indonesia. Since its acquisition in 2010, GCPI’s business has grown approximately 4.5-fold. Brands such as HIT, Stella, Mitu and NYU are present in one out of every four Indonesian households.

The first phase of the facility occupies 2.5 hectares of GCPI’s total 5.5-ha site in Kendal and is dedicated to household insecticide products. The facility will serve as a manufacturing hub for household insecticides, meeting Indonesian market demand while also supporting export markets.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty, representatives of the Governor of Central Java and the Regent of Kendal, and representatives from the Investment and Downstreaming Ministry/BKPM, alongside stakeholders, partners and senior leadership from global and Indonesian divisions of Godrej Consumer Products.

Aasif Malbari, managing director & CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, planting the rare Kendal Tree, a native symbol of Kendal and local biodiversity

Aasif Malbari, managing director & CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, explained, "This new facility in Kendal marks a major step for Godrej in meeting the evolving needs of Indonesian consumers and we do not shy away from investing in Indonesia."

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The additional production capacity is expected to support Godrej’s long-term growth ambitions in Indonesia. The company targets long-term sales volume growth that outpaces the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Meanwhile, Rajesh Sethuraman, business head for Indonesia and global head for business transformation and digital at Godrej Consumer Products Limited, stated that the construction of this new factory aims not only to meet domestic market demand but also to capture opportunities for expansion into international markets.

"We chose the Kendal location due to its strategic position on Java—one of Indonesia's largest centers of demand—and its proximity to the port. Godrej sells its products in around 85 countries, so export destinations depend on where the demand arises," he said.

Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia newest manufacturing facility in the Kendal Special Economic Zone (KEK)

Regarding the workforce, the Kendal facility will begin operations with approximately 120 employees, with a target to gradually increase this number to around 500 as production scales up.

"We remain optimistic about the prospects for the consumer goods business in Indonesia, amidst the prevailing domestic and global economic climate. This is because the demand for daily necessities tends to be relatively resilient to changing economic conditions," he stated.

Beyond strengthening manufacturing capacity, the Kendal facility reflects GCPI’s investment in people and responsible operations. Its focus encompasses developing local capabilities, creating more inclusive employment opportunities, and ensuring resource efficiency in operational activities.

“The way we grow is just as important as the growth itself. In Kendal, inclusion has been part of the work environment from the very beginning. We are targeting a workforce that is 50 percent female, while also opening up meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Vaibhav Ram, global head of human resources at Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

These same principles are applied to the facility's operations, ranging from resource efficiency and energy monitoring to biodiversity and waste management.

"We want to ensure that inclusion and responsibility are integral to the way we conduct business every day," he stated.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Chakravorty highlighted how "India and Indonesia share deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, alongside immense potential to build an equally strong economic partnership. Godrej, one of India’s leading companies, has been present in Indonesia since 2010."

He noted that Godrej products have become a part of the daily lives of Indonesian consumers thanks to their quality and affordability.

"The Kendal plant stands as a tangible manifestation of this partnership. It will serve both the Indonesian market and export destinations, while strengthening the links between investment, manufacturing, and trade. We hope to see more Indian and Indonesian companies investing, growing, and creating shared value," said Sandeep. (*)