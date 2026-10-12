Pertamina, Medco acquire participation rights in ENI’s oil and gas projects

The operator of the Mahakam oil field, PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam (PHM), performs exploration drilling work at the South Peciko oil platform in the Peciko oil and gas field off East Kalimantan. (JP/Novi Adri)

PT Pertamina Hulu Energy (PHE) and PT Medco Energi International have signed agreements with Italian energy giant Eni to acquire a portion of its participation rights in East Kalimantan.

P T Pertamina Hulu Energy (PHE) and PT Medco Energi International have signed agreements with Italian energy giant Eni to acquire a portion of its participation rights in East Kalimantan.

PHE acquired Eni’s participating interest (PI) through sales and purchase agreements, taking over a 10 percent PI from Eni in the North Ganal and Rapak working areas and increasing its PI in East Sepinggan from 15 percent to 25 percent.

“This acquisition is part of PHE’s strategy to continuously strengthen its upstream oil and gas portfolio through investments in assets with strong fundamentals, substantial resource potential and the ability to generate added value for both the company and the nation,” said PHE president director Sunaryanto in a press release on Monday.

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The acquired blocks are located in "one of Indonesia’s strategic oil and gas regions", supported by integrated upstream and downstream infrastructure, the firm stated.

PHE is a full-owned subholding of state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina. Its participation in the assets is expected to accelerate work in the Kutei North Hub Project (North Ganal and Rapak Blocks), which has been designated as a National Strategic Project and is connected to Pertamina’s existing infrastructure.

The project is also expected to contribute additional production and potential collaboration with Pertamina’s subsidiary PT Badak NGL.

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